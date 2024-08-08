Parts of Arcane Season 2 Leak Online Following Netflix Breach

Update: A Riot Games spokesperson stressed that the leaked pieces of Arcane Season 2 are low-quality versions of the episodes with missing content and poor audio, and that Season 2 comes to Netflix in November 2024 which is where viewers will enjoy the best viewing experience of Arcane in its intended form.

Original: A major leak at Netflix has resulted in parts of Arcane Season 2 appearing online. Since its initial release in 2021, Season 2 of Arcane has arguably been one of Netflix’s most anticipated shows. In recent months, Netflix has finally been showing off more footage of this next slate of episodes for the League of Legends animated series ahead of its release this November. Unfortunately, with about three months left until its return, parts of episodes of Season 2 of Arcane have now started to leak.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Within the past day, a security breach happened at Netflix which resulted in a number of animated series, in particular, being leaked. In addition to Arcane, parts of episodes from Terminator Zero, Ranma 1/2, and Dandadan also started to appear across social media and other platforms. As for Arcane, in particular, portions of five episodes seem to have leaked, which at least means that the entirety of Season 2 hasn’t been let loose.

At the time of this writing, Netflix and League of Legends developer Riot Games haven’t released a statement commenting on this Arcane leak. In all likelihood, this breach is a major blow to both companies as Arcane Season 2 has been greatly anticipated in part due to the cliffhanger ending from Season 1. Many Arcane fans across social media have encouraged one another to ignore these leaks and instead wait for the show’s proper return in just a few short months. Even if a number of fans do abide by this, though, it’s still surely a blow to those working on the show to see their creation released in this manner.

Ahead of its premiere in November, Netflix and Riot Games confirmed that Season 2 would mark the end of Arcane. Instead of continuing the series further, Riot will continue to partner with animation studio Fortiche to tell additional stories in the League of Legends universe across TV and film. For now, it’s not known which characters will be seen in these future projects, but we’re sure to learn more in the coming months and years.

[H/T IGN]