Netflix Finally Breaks Silence on Recent Anime, Animation Leak: Read

Netflix has run into some issues in recent days to put it lightly. Several series exclusive to the platform such as Ranma ½, Dandadan, Terminator Zero, and Arcane’s second season have seen their episodes find their way online. As both fans and animators alike react to the massive breach of the streaming service, Netflix has released an official statement regarding the leak from a representative who explained the matter. Needless to say, this remains one of the biggest leaks in the animation and anime world for quite some time.

In a recent statement released to the outlet The Wrap, a Netflix spokesperson stated the following, “One of our post-production partners has been compromised and footage from several of our titles has unfortunately leaked online. Our team is aggressively taking action to have it taken down.” As of the writing of this article, the full breadth of the breach remains a mystery.

Creators Speak About The Leak

Kass Chapa, an animator who has worked at Studio MAPPA, Science SARU, and more also commented on the breach and how it impacts animators in general, “This is our hard work. It is meant to be released on its due date, something we, as animators, really look forward to. It is incredibly disrespectful and just straight up annoying. You think you are doing some kind of service to the community but you are not. Studios will only doubt our veracity and honesty. Which they already do, btw. I hope they sue whoever did it.”

On top of hearing from an animator’s perspective, anime voice actor Stephanie Sheh, perhaps best known for Sailor Moon and Bleach, implored fans to avoid the leaks hitting online, “I know it’s tempting but please don’t watch the leaks. We all work so so hard to bring you these shows as fast & good as possible. When there’s a leak all studios end up getting punished just in case it happens again. We’re often asked to jump thru expensive & inconvenient hoops.”

When it comes to the impacted shows, it is important to wait for the official release. The amount of hard work put in by animators and creators behind the scenes on these projects is extraordinary and honoring those teams is certainly the best way to go.

