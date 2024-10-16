Arcane Season 2 Trailer Teases Warwick, Noxians, and New Characters

With Arcane Season 2 just over three weeks away, everyone waiting patiently for the second and final season got something new to hold them over this week thanks to a new trailer from Netflix. The Season 2 trailer shows off just under two minutes of footage, some of which is from Season 1 while the rest is from Season 2. On its surface, the trailer is a flashy montage of everything to come in Season 2 and everything that led up to those moments, but there are several key Season 2 characters and implications hinted at in the trailer, too.

Warwick, for example, is a character that’s been a long time coming ever since Season 1 concluded. Warwick in the League of Legends lore was a human character turned into a werewolf-like creature by the mad scientist Singed, and the implication from Season 1 was that it would be Vander who became Warwick in Arcane. We’ve seen Warwick referenced vaguely in past trailers and Arcane clips, but the howl you hear in this new trailer and the brief look at him is one of the best teases yet for the champion.

Elsewhere in the trailer, we also see several shots of Ambessa Medarda, the warlord from Noxus who pays her daughter, Mel, a visit in Season 1. Riot Games already announced previously that it planned to add Ambessa to League of Legends itself which will be the first Arcane-only character introduced to the game, and in the clip, we see snippets of what her kit will look like including her chained blades she uses in fights. The Noxians are shown fighting alongside Ambessa in this trailer as well which indicates not only a war between those from Piltover and Zaun but also one that involves Noxus.

But why are the Noxians fighting in the trailer if they’re outside of their domain? They’re a war-hungry culture, so it’s not unlike them to get involved in a conflict, but you’ll notice that most of the scenes from the trailer involving Mel seem to be from Season 1. Given how that season ending, that begs the question: Is Mel even alive in Season 1? Very little of Jayce is shown as well which means that Netflix is definitely playing up the cliffhanger from Season 1 since Jayce, Viktor, and Mel were all in the room Jinx launched a rocket at, but while we can safely say that Jayce and Viktor will survive, the same might not be true for Mel. If Ambessa traveled to Piltover only to find her daughter meeting an unfortunate fate after already losing a son, it’s easy to see why she’d get involved in a larger fight.

Finally, there’s the mystery character shown just over a minute into the Season 2 trailer. This Arcane Season 2 newcomer was teased previously and seems to be speaking more in this trailer, but we still don’t know who it is. One theory given its shadowy nature and the jester-like makeup is that this is LeBlanc, a mage from League of Legends who leads the secret Noxian organization known as the Black Rose. This character’s identity is still unknown, but given how this’ll be the final season for Arcane, we at least won’t have to worry about any more cliffhangers.

Arcane Season 2 Act 1 which consists of its first episodes release on Netflix on November 9th. Act 2 releases on November 16th, and Act 3 releases on November 23rd.