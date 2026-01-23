New Vampire Survivors Game Will Be Playable for the First Time Next Month

Since it first came out back in 2022, Vampire Survivors has enjoyed a place among the most beloved indie hits of recent years. The bullet-hell roguelike is beloved for its fast-paced, addictive gameplay and 2D pixel art graphics. Which naturally means many fans were thrilled when developed poncle first announced a brand-new game in the Vampire Survivors universe. While not a direct sequel, this spin-off will nonetheless invite players back to a familiar world, but with a new gameplay twist.

Vampire Crawlers: The Turbo Wildcard still doesn’t have a firm release date. However, poncle did recently confirm when players will get their first taste of the new vampire deckbuilder. Vampire Crawlers is officially unveiling its first playable demo this February as part of Steam Next Fest, with an Xbox demo available the same day. Along with that announcement, poncle treated fans to a new deep-dive exploring some of the mechanics in the new game.

First Demo of New Vampire Survivors Game Confirmed for Steam Next Fest 2026

Image courtesy of Poncle

In case you missed the initial reveal in November, let’s break down what we know about Vampire Crawlers so far. The game is a casual turn-based deckbuilder with roguelike elements, set in the same pixel art world of Vampire Survivors. It will bring players through some familiar dungeons, but from a brand-new perspective and with new gameplay mechanics.

poncle recently released the first episode in a brand-new deep-dive series showing off some of the core Vampire Crawlers gameplay mechanics. This first installment digs into the game’s Turboturn and Card Customization mechanics, showing off how Vampire Crawlers will balance swift gameplay turns with deep customization and game-breaking combos. To get a sense of what you’ll experience when you launch Vampire Crawlers for the first time, you can check out the Let’s Explore video below:

If this first deep-dive look at Vampire Crawlers leaves you thirsty for more, you won’t have too long to wait. The first-ever demo for the new Vampire Survivors game will release in just about a month on February 23rd. It will be available to download for PC from Steam as part of Steam Next Fest, and will also hit Xbox that same day. Best of all (in my opinion), you will be able to carry your progress from the demo over to the full game if you like. As someone who is often hesitant about demos because I don’t want to replay a tutorial, that’s great news.

While the first Vampire Crawlers demo will only be for PC and Xbox, gamers on other platforms don’t need to feel too left out. The game’s full release is set for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. And like Vampire Survivors before it, the game will also be headed to mobile not long after release. If you want to keep up-to-date on the game, Vampire Crawlers is available to wishlist on Steam.

Are you looking forward to checking out this new deckbuilding twist on the Vampire Survivors universe?