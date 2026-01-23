Amazon’s Dead MMO Has a Wild Chance for Revival

Fans of New World had their worst fears realized earlier this month when Amazon Games confirmed that the MMO isn’t long for this world. Amazon confirmed earlier this month that New World is “no longer sustainable” with game content updates, and that the current update will indeed be the final new batch of content before the game is delisted at the beginning of next year. At its peak, New World had over 900,000 concurrent players, beating out some other major hits like Marvel Rivals.

Things have dwindled in recent months, however, and now the player base is facing an ending to their adventure, whether or not they want it to come to a halt or not. However, some unexpected help might be coming in the form of another developer, whose initial joke about the game’s future has opened up the possibility for New World to be potentially bought and kept alive through a different company. While it may be unlikely, New World might be due for a resurrection even before it has died, with a single joke from a notable developer potentially changing the fate for this series.

Rust Developer Facepunch Might Be Interested In Saving New World

Amazon’s decision to slim down on its gaming options has shuttered multiple MMOs. This includes titles that were in active development as well as released games with an established player base. This includes New World, less than half a decade after it debuted. While New World is currently set to close down in January 2027, Facepunch Studios director and COO Alistair McFarlane jokingly offered to buy the game for $25 million on social media.

Initially brushed off as a joke, this was followed by the developers behind Rust getting into contact with past and present Amazon staff members to discuss the possibility. McFarlane has explained his motivations on social media, revealing that he and some of his teammates at Facepunch are actually big fans of New World, with McFarlane arguing that the right amount of ongoing support could turn the fantasy MMO into an “evergreen game.” Nothing has been confirmed at the time of this writing, and it could ultimately just be a small blip in the gradual sundowning of New World.

However, there is precedent for New World to be rescued. Companies like Hypixel were able to acquire the rights to a shuttered project Hytale, from larger developers like Riot, giving them a chance to keep the title alive. The success of Hytale (and the pre-purchases that were generated after the game gained so much attention) suggests that the right fanbase could help turn a game into a big hit even after it’s been declared to be finished. Facepunch’s success with Rust also lends optimism to the idea that the studio could give New World the runway it needs to become a bigger hit.

New World Being Restored Could Open The Door For Other Revivals

The current gaming industry is in a precarious place. While it’s been promising to see so many newer titles like ARC Raiders explode in the current landscape, long-running franchises like Call of Duty have struggled, and established series like Prince of Persia have gotten their current games in development canceled. The nature of MMOs makes the closures all the more dispiriting, with fans of New World and other massive titles like Anthem left with little to show for their commitment and love for an online game after the plug is pulled.

As a result, the fact that Facepunch seems interested in keeping New World alive is a promising development for the industry. Games like New World, that are meant to continue for years with regular game updates, only survive when they establish a passionate player base. The team behind Rust seemingly sees potential in New World‘s lore and gameplay, which could easily translate into the developer finding a way to tweak the experience and bring it back into the spotlight.

McFarlane’s apparent genuine love for the game makes his joke feel like an authentic interest in keeping a game alive rather than just a potential investment. It’s the kind of passion that is ingrained in the gaming culture and is key to keeping a game alive. It’s why so many people have been heartbroken by the closure of Anthem (and why hope still springs eternal that it could also be revived in some form). If Facepunch were to actually follow through with this idea and prove that New World has plenty of life left in it, it could raise interest in keeping other fan-favorites alive in new forms. Especially with the business side of things in gaming always in a certain level of flux, this could give players a bit more confidence diving into an online experience that they can better trust, simply isn’t going to shut down.