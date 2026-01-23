The Elder Scrolls 6 Is Undoubtedly Coming to PS5 at This Point

Since Bethesda was acquired by Microsoft in 2021, one question has continued to be asked by millions around the globe: Will The Elder Scrolls 6 come to PS5? Initially, it seemed obvious that the answer was no. While those at Bethesda and Xbox never outright stated as much, it was said that the long-awaited RPG would only come to platforms where Game Pass resides. In the time since, though, things have greatly changed for Xbox and how it views other platforms.

Over the past year, we’ve seen Xbox more or less become a third-party publisher. While it still has its own dedicated hardware in the form of the Xbox Series X and S, it has started to break away from only releasing its games on these platforms and PC to begin with. This has been most prominently seen with last year’s release of Gears of War: Reloaded, which came to PS5 right away. The upcoming remake of Halo: Combat Evolved is also coming to PS5 at launch, which makes Xbox’s flagship series no longer a console exclusive. And while it might be easy to gloss over these PS5 releases since these are just remasters and remakes of older games, Xbox’s newest decision shows us the direction that the publisher is going in that will undoubtedly impact The Elder Scrolls 6.

Fable Proves That Xbox Is Done With Exclusives, Even For a Limited Time

As of this week, Xbox finally lifted the veil on Fable with a full gameplay presentation. The long-awaited reboot of this classic RPG series was previously only planned for Xbox Series X/S and PC, but it was revealed to also be landing on PS5. Unlike Playground Games’ other upcoming title, Forza Horizon 6, Fable will be rolling out on PlayStation platforms at the same time as its counterparts on Xbox and PC.

It’s not shocking that Fable is coming to PS5, but what is surprising is that it’s coming on day-one. Rather than doing a staggered released like it has done with previous games like Forza Horizon 5 and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Xbox is just bringing Fable to PS5 immediately. This represents a pretty stark shift in how Xbox has been operating with its support for PS5 in recent years and gives us a better idea of what to expect moving forward. On a long enough timeline, this release strategy will undoubtedly impact everything that is released from Xbox and its various brands.

The only instance in which Xbox games might not come to PS5 platforms right away is if a studio needs more time creating that port for one reason or another. This seems to be the case with Forza Horizon 6, for instance, which is why its PS5 version won’t launch until after those on Xbox and PC.

For Bethesda Game Studios, however, this clearly won’t be an issue. Bethesda has plenty of experience with developing for PlayStation hardware, which means it shouldn’t struggle to create a PS5 edition of The Elder Scrolls 6. It also surely knows far enough in advance that the game is going to get a release for this platform, which means it can start planning the PS5 edition now rather than closer to its arrival. Because of this, there’s really no reason that The Elder Scrolls 6 wouldn’t release on PS5 when the time comes.

Will The Elder Scrolls 6 Even Be a PS5 Game?

At this point, the biggest question surrounding The Elder Scrolls 6 and its arrival on PS5 is whether or not the game will even appear on this generation of consoles. Bethesda has yet to provide a timeline for when the next Elder Scrolls installment will launch, which means that it could be destined for next-gen hardware. If this is the case, it would mean that it’s going to be a PS6 game and could skip PS5 altogether.

However, recent reports and rumors have suggested that the PlayStation 6 might not drop until later than many have anticipated. With RAM prices surging to new highs, this has resulted in console manufacturers rethinking when they want to release the next iteration of their home consoles. If the PS6 were not to launch until closer to 2030, this would potentially put TES6 in play for PS5.

As with all things related to The Elder Scrolls 6, we continue to have more questions than answers. One thing that shouldn’t be in question anymore, though, is that those on PlayStation will get their chance to play the highly anticipated RPG on their platform of choice one day. Hopefully, as we continue through 2026, we’ll start to get some more substantial information from Bethesda about when to expect The Elder Scrolls 6.

