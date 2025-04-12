New PlayStation Plus Announcement Praised as “Massive W” by Fans

A new PlayStation Plus announcement is being praised by PS Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 as a “Massive W.” The announcement, specifically, are the free PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium games for the month of April. Headlining this month is 2023’s best-selling game, Hogwarts Legacy. Many millions have played the Harry Potter game already, but for those that haven’t they will be able to do so, for free, starting on April 15, courtesy of a PS Plus Extra or a PS Plus Premium subscription.

Ahead of this, and following the announcement, PlayStation Plus subscribers over on Reddit praised Sony specifically for including Hogwarts Legacy. For those that don’t know, Sony has to pay out of its pocket to get these games added to PS Plus, and while Hogwarts Legacy is a couple years old, it’s still a massive game that continues to sell fairly well. In other words, Sony certainly had to pay decent money for it.

“Hogwarts Legacy is a massive W for the catalog looking forward to finally playing it,” writes on PlayStation Plus Reddit user of the news. “Yeah, I’m super happy with that. Between Jedi Survivor, Ragnarok, Prince of Persia, and now Hogwarts. It’s been a great year,” adds another PS Plus user in the replies.

“Oh my goodness Hogwarts Legacy is a big win for those who haven’t played it,” reads a third comment on Reddit. “The Sebastien story is awesome.”

In addition to Hogwarts Legacy, there is also Blue Prince this month, which has already been added as a day one game PS Plus. Based on Metacritic scores, the new indie game is the best PS5 game of 2025, at least so far.

Unfortunately, Hogwarts Legacy, and Blue Prince, are only free with PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium. Those with a PS Plus Essential subscription will not be able to enjoy either of these games without buying them from the PlayStation Store like everyone else.

