Arena of Valor Pre-Registration Is Open, Coming to Mobile and Nintendo Switch Soon

Arena of Valor is launching soon in the West, and you can pre-register on iOS and Android right now. You can check out a trailer for the highly-anticipated new MOBA above, and to pre-register, you can head on over to the official site. Arena of Valor is coming soon to mobile, and is also scheduled to enter a beta phase on Nintendo Switch later this year.

“Launching soon, Arena of Valor offers a polished, competitive 5v5 experience perfected for mobile, featuring turbocharged teamfights in quick 10-15 minute matches. A variety of champions fit any play style, making the game easy to pick up and play, but incredibly difficult to master.”

If you haven’t heard of Arena of Valor, buddy, you’re about to. This is a hugely anticipated MOBA from Tencent that has already become one of the most popular, and highest grossing, games in the world. Known as Honor of Kings in China, this mobile MOBA has been constructed from the ground up to convey to gamers everywhere the true competitive MOBA experience that makes Tencent’s other notable property, League of Legends, such a success.

And don’t you dare dismiss this as a quick-and-dirty cash-in on the MOBA craze and Tencent’s name. Arena of Valor is getting the star treatment. Controls have been custom tailored for a precise touch-screen experience. The UI has been designed to convey as much information as necessary without cluttering your view, and voice chat will be available out of the gate so you can communicate with your teammates.

If you can believe it, Tencent scored legendary composer Hans Zimmer (Dark Knight Trilogy, Blade Runner 2049, Lion King) to put together Arena of Valor‘s soundtrack, and Tencent was also proud to announce an unprecedented partnership with DC Comics. Shortly after launch you’ll see Batman, Van Helsing, and Wonder Woman show up as playable champions, each with their own lore and unique abilities.

Keep an eye on this one, folks. It’s going to be huge, and we can’t wait to get our hands on it. We’ll have impressions for you as soon as possible.