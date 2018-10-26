‘ARK: Survival Evolved’ Nintendo Switch Release Date Revealed

Today, developer Studio Wildcard announced that its action-adventure survival game, ARK: Survival Evolved, will finally release on the Nintendo Switch next month on November 30.

To celebrate the announcement, the independent developer has also released a brand-new live action trailer, which you can check out below.

With ARK: Survival Evolved, you can tame dinosaurs, conquer enemies, and create massive structures basically anywhere you’d like. Oh, and there’s dinosaurs. No big deal.

Created in conjunction with Abstraction Games, the Nintendo Switch version offers the chance to play the popular survival game on the go, and notably comes with all of the content and features. In other words, unlike some Nintendo Switch ports, which come with downgrades and cut content, everything will be available for Switch players.

Packing the entire ARK island and its 100-plus prehistoric and fantasy-inspired creatures, ARK: Survival Evolved strands players on a mysterious prehistoric island and task thems with exploring its vast biomes and surviving its hazards. To do the latter, players will need to hunt, harvest, craft tools, grow crops, and build shelters. Further, they will need to outwit, kill, tame, and sometimes even breed Dinosaurs and other primitive beasts.

For those that don’t know: ARK: Survival Evolved can be played both online with hundreds of other players, or as a solo experience.

The Nintendo Switch version of the game will cost in-line with other versions, which is to say $49.99 USD. Further, it will be available at retail in addition to digital marketplaces, again, like other versions.

The former is particularly noteworthy because many Nintendo Switch titles — especially ones getting retail runs — have cost more on the platform in comparison to other platforms. Dubbed the “Nintendo Switch tax,” players on the hybrid console will be happy to know they aren’t paying any more than anybody else.

ARK: Survival Evolved first released last summer after a lengthy and sometimes bumpy stay in Early Access, where it first gained considerable traction. Development of the project began back in 2014, and it has been continuously supported since launch.

In other words, if you were on the fence about coming to the game much later than everybody else and deeper into its lifespan, you don’t have to worry about support being unplugged anytime soon, at least it doesn’t look like it will be.