Asmodee June Releases Include Marvel Champions, Star Wars, Marvel: Crisis Protocol, and More

Tabletop players have a lot to look forward to in June, as Asmodee has revealed a stacked lineup for June that includes new entries in franchises like Star Wars: Armada, Marvel: Crisis Protocol, Zombicide, Keyforge, Marvel Champions, Arkham Horror, and more. That's not to mention a new release for Legend of the Five Rings: The Card Game and A Song of Ice and Fire. Plus, Aconyte Books also has two new releases in their Marvel Heroines line, including one focused on Rogue and, wait for it, Elsa Bloodstone! You can never have too much Elsa Bloodstone.

Marvel: Crisis Protocol has an especially busy month, with several characters packs hitting the game including Cable and Domino, Deadpool, Luke Cage and Iron Fist, Spider-Man and Black Cat, Carnage and Mysterio, and more.

There's a lot to check out, and you can find the full June release calendar below.

6/4/21

Legend of the Five Rings: The Card Game: Coils of Power Dynasty Pack - $14.95 - Fantasy Flight Games

Bug Hunt - $29.99 - CMON

Star Wars: Armada: Recusant-class Destroyer Expansion Pack - $64.95 - Atomic Mass Games

Spot It Waterproof (Eco-Blister) - $9.99 - Zygomatic

Spot it! Animals (Eco-Blister) - $9.99 - Zygomatic

Marvel Heroines: Elsa Bloodstone - $16.95 - Aconyte Books

Marvel Heroines: Rogue Untouched - $16.95 - Aconyte Books

6/11/21

Arkham Horror: The Board Game - Secrets of the Order - $39.95 - Fantasy Flight Games

Marvel Crisis Protocol: Deadpool & Bob Agent of Hydra Character Pack - $54.95 - Atomic Mass Games

Marvel Crisis Protocol: Domino & Cable Character Pack - $39.95 - Atomic Mass Games

Marvel Crisis Protocol: Luke Cage and Iron Fist Character Pack - $39.95 - Atomic Mass Games

A Song of Ice and Fire: Tabletop Miniatures Game Red Cloaks - $34.99 - CMON

A Song of Ice and Fire: Tabletop Miniatures Game Targaryen Dothraki Outriders - $34.99 - CMON

A Song of Ice and Fire: Tabletop Miniatures Game Targaryen Dothraki Hrakkers - $34.99 - CMON

Side Holder 100+ XL Blue - $3.49 - Gamegenic

Side Holder 100+ XL Red - $3.49 - Gamegenic

Side Holder 100+ XL Green - $3.49 - Gamegenic

Side Holder 100+ XL White - $3.49 - Gamegenic

Side Holder 100+ XL Clear - $3.49 - Gamegenic

Side Holder 100+ XL Purple - $3.49 - Gamegenic

Side Holder 100+ XL Orange - $3.49 - Gamegenic

Side Holder 100+ XL Yellow - $3.49 - Gamegenic

Side Holder 100+ XL Pink - $3.49 - Gamegenic

Side Holder 100+ XL Black - $3.49 - Gamegenic

Marvel Crisis Protocol: Mutant Masterworks Game Night Kit - $19.95 - Atomic Mass Games

6/18/21

AZUL - $39.99 - Next Move Games

Zombicide 2nd Edition: Fort Hendrix - $49.99 - CMON

Maharaja - $64.99 - Cranio Creations

Lost Explorers - $29.99 - Ludonaute

Legend of the Five Rings: The Card Game - Under Fu Leng's Shadow Expansion - $39.95 - Fantasy Flight Games

KeyForge Dark Tidings Deluxe Deck - $14.95 - Fantasy Flight Games

Marvel Champions: The Card Game Drax Hero Pack - $14.95 - Fantasy Flight Games

Star Wars: Armada Pelta-class Frigate Expansion Pack - $39.95 - Atomic Mass Games

Zombicide 2nd Edition: Special Black and White Dice - $17.99 - CMON

Zombicide 2nd Edition: All-Out Dice Pack - $9.99 - CMON

6/25/21

Ticket to Ride Europe 15th Anniversary Edition - $99.95 - Days of Wonder

CATAN - Treasures, Dragons, & Adventurers - $47.00 - Catan Studio

Marvel Crisis Protocol: Separation Anxiety Game Night Kit - $14.95 - Atomic Mass Games

Marvel Crisis Protocol: NYC Apartment Building Terrain Expansion - $79.95 - Atomic Mass Games

Marvel Crisis Protocol: Amazing Spider-Man & Black Cat Character Pack - $39.95 - Atomic Mass Games

Marvel Crisis Protocol: Lizard & Kraven Character Pack - $44.95 - Atomic Mass Games

Marvel Crisis Protocol: Carnage & Mysterio Character Pack - $39.95 - Atomic Mass Games

