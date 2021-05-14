Asmodee June Releases Include Marvel Champions, Star Wars, Marvel: Crisis Protocol, and More
Tabletop players have a lot to look forward to in June, as Asmodee has revealed a stacked lineup for June that includes new entries in franchises like Star Wars: Armada, Marvel: Crisis Protocol, Zombicide, Keyforge, Marvel Champions, Arkham Horror, and more. That's not to mention a new release for Legend of the Five Rings: The Card Game and A Song of Ice and Fire. Plus, Aconyte Books also has two new releases in their Marvel Heroines line, including one focused on Rogue and, wait for it, Elsa Bloodstone! You can never have too much Elsa Bloodstone.
Marvel: Crisis Protocol has an especially busy month, with several characters packs hitting the game including Cable and Domino, Deadpool, Luke Cage and Iron Fist, Spider-Man and Black Cat, Carnage and Mysterio, and more.
There's a lot to check out, and you can find the full June release calendar below.
6/4/21
Legend of the Five Rings: The Card Game: Coils of Power Dynasty Pack - $14.95 - Fantasy Flight Games
Bug Hunt - $29.99 - CMON
Star Wars: Armada: Recusant-class Destroyer Expansion Pack - $64.95 - Atomic Mass Games
Spot It Waterproof (Eco-Blister) - $9.99 - Zygomatic
Spot it! Animals (Eco-Blister) - $9.99 - Zygomatic
Marvel Heroines: Elsa Bloodstone - $16.95 - Aconyte Books
Marvel Heroines: Rogue Untouched - $16.95 - Aconyte Books
6/11/21
Arkham Horror: The Board Game - Secrets of the Order - $39.95 - Fantasy Flight Games
Marvel Crisis Protocol: Deadpool & Bob Agent of Hydra Character Pack - $54.95 - Atomic Mass Games
Marvel Crisis Protocol: Domino & Cable Character Pack - $39.95 - Atomic Mass Games
Marvel Crisis Protocol: Luke Cage and Iron Fist Character Pack - $39.95 - Atomic Mass Games
A Song of Ice and Fire: Tabletop Miniatures Game Red Cloaks - $34.99 - CMON
A Song of Ice and Fire: Tabletop Miniatures Game Targaryen Dothraki Outriders - $34.99 - CMON
A Song of Ice and Fire: Tabletop Miniatures Game Targaryen Dothraki Hrakkers - $34.99 - CMON
Side Holder 100+ XL Blue - $3.49 - Gamegenic
Side Holder 100+ XL Red - $3.49 - Gamegenic
Side Holder 100+ XL Green - $3.49 - Gamegenic
Side Holder 100+ XL White - $3.49 - Gamegenic
Side Holder 100+ XL Clear - $3.49 - Gamegenic
Side Holder 100+ XL Purple - $3.49 - Gamegenic
Side Holder 100+ XL Orange - $3.49 - Gamegenic
Side Holder 100+ XL Yellow - $3.49 - Gamegenic
Side Holder 100+ XL Pink - $3.49 - Gamegenic
Side Holder 100+ XL Black - $3.49 - Gamegenic
Marvel Crisis Protocol: Mutant Masterworks Game Night Kit - $19.95 - Atomic Mass Games
6/18/21
AZUL - $39.99 - Next Move Games
Zombicide 2nd Edition: Fort Hendrix - $49.99 - CMON
Maharaja - $64.99 - Cranio Creations
Lost Explorers - $29.99 - Ludonaute
Legend of the Five Rings: The Card Game - Under Fu Leng's Shadow Expansion - $39.95 - Fantasy Flight Games
KeyForge Dark Tidings Deluxe Deck - $14.95 - Fantasy Flight Games
Marvel Champions: The Card Game Drax Hero Pack - $14.95 - Fantasy Flight Games
Star Wars: Armada Pelta-class Frigate Expansion Pack - $39.95 - Atomic Mass Games
Zombicide 2nd Edition: Special Black and White Dice - $17.99 - CMON
Zombicide 2nd Edition: All-Out Dice Pack - $9.99 - CMON
6/25/21
Ticket to Ride Europe 15th Anniversary Edition - $99.95 - Days of Wonder
CATAN - Treasures, Dragons, & Adventurers - $47.00 - Catan Studio
Marvel Crisis Protocol: Separation Anxiety Game Night Kit - $14.95 - Atomic Mass Games
Marvel Crisis Protocol: NYC Apartment Building Terrain Expansion - $79.95 - Atomic Mass Games
Marvel Crisis Protocol: Amazing Spider-Man & Black Cat Character Pack - $39.95 - Atomic Mass Games
Marvel Crisis Protocol: Lizard & Kraven Character Pack - $44.95 - Atomic Mass Games
Marvel Crisis Protocol: Carnage & Mysterio Character Pack - $39.95 - Atomic Mass Games
