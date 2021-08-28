Asmodee and Source Point Press Reveal Legends of the Five Rings, Mysterium, and Pandemic Comics

✖

Soon some of your favorite board games will make their way into the world of comics thanks to Asmodee Entertainment and Source Point Press. The two companies have started a partnership that will have Source Point Press publishing comics from some of Asmodee's most popular franchises, and the new agreement is kicking off with three new titles. Those include Legend of the Five Rings, Pandemic, and Mysterium, and all three of the new comics will launch in 2022, with distribution handled by Diamond Comic Distributors, Simon & Schuster, and select other distributors (via ICv2). All three titles are based on bestsellers, and it's easy to imagine if these go well more comic adaptations will be following suit down the line.

Source Point Press President Jacob Way is honored to be able to adapt the Pandemic IP into comic storytelling, and noted how powerful the elements of the game continue to be.

“This is the first time in modern history that the world has been connected by a shared experience,” Way said. “This experience has brought people together to fight for a common good, and that level of cooperation and hopefulness is what makes Pandemic the game so powerful to so many people. We are honoured to be telling such an impactful story with one of the most well-known board game IPs in existence.”

Asmodee Licensing Manager for Publishing and Consumer Goods Alexander Thieme talked about how the realm of comics allows players the ability to dive into the stories and worlds they already love, as well as how new comics can appeal to gamers and non-gamers.

“Many fans regularly dive into these three gaming universes, sharing their experiences with friends and family by playing together both virtually and around the kitchen table,” Thieme said. “For many, immersing themselves in the stories they experience becomes an important fixture in their social life. Enabling them through the medium of comics to dive deeper into the amazing stories that they play on the tabletop will not only be entertaining but also enrich the gaming experience itself. Comic fans on the other hand will soon also be able to discover the richness, drama, and mystery each of these game universes call their own and which, until recently, were limited to the games themselves.”

Asmodee is also home to franchises like Descent, Arkham Horror, Marvel: Crisis Protocol, Marvel Champions, and KeyForge, so who knows if those will make the comics jump as well.

