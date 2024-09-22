Asmongold Slams the Proportions of Dragon Age: The Veilguard Characters: "This Is Awful"

Since the full reveal of Dragon Age: The Veilguard earlier this year, the game's art direction has been heavily critiqued. Compared to Dragon Age: Inquisition -- and the games before it -- Dragon Age: The Veilguard has a more stylized look. Why BioWare opted for the visual change, isn't entirely clear, but judging by the Internet's reaction it was the incorrect call. And it is once again the look of the game that is dominating discourse. This time it is thanks a Reddit post on the Dragon Age Reddit page that pointed out the proportions of the game's characters are a bit wonky.

The post reveals, with visual proof, the reason the characters look uncanny to so many is the fact that the proportions are not quite realistic. The results are characters with narrow shoulders, oversized heads, and a general look that is far more stylized and far less realistic than previous games.

The post has been making the rounds and even caught the attention of popular YouTuber and streamer, Asmongold, who slammed the characters of the game as awful looking.

"Um, wow. Wait, wow. It didn't look stupid until I saw it not look stupid," said Asmongold. "That's crazy. I actually hate the game more now because it has been fixed. I should have never watched this."

Asmongold continues: "How did this get through? I really wonder, how the f**k did this get through? This is awful. Who the f**k would want to look like this.

As you can see, the issue seems worse with certain characters. For example, Lucanis Dellamorte. The head of the master assassin looks disproportionate to his body, especially with his narrowed shoulders. Other characters, this stylization is less noticeable though. Whether this is something BioWare can fix, remains to be seen. This is, of course, assuming it wants to fix the issue in the first place. Considering this was a deliberate choice, it may have no desire to tweak the character models, but with all the negative feedback they've been getting perhaps their position will soften and change.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is set to release worldwide on October 31. When it releases, it will be available via PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. For all of our previous and extensive coverage on the upcoming BioWare RPG, click here.