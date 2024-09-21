Dragon Age: The Veilguard Fans Discover Issue With Characters: "How Do I Unsee This"

Dragon Age: The Veilguard boasts a new art style compared to its predecessors that gives it a more stylized look compared to the likes of Inquisition or Origins. And the change has proven to be quite contentious. That said, many fans have been unable to pinpoint exactly what is a downgrade about the new art style, until the last 24 hours at least. The top post on the Dragon Age Reddit page has revealed what the issue, and once you see it, you won't be unable to see it.

More specifically, one Dragon Age fan recently took to Reddit and pointed out the reason the characters look so off -- or at least one of the reasons -- is that their proportions are all wrong, or at least not realistic like they were in previous games. The result is the uncanny look to many of the game's characters.

As noted, the post is the top post on the Dragon Age Reddit page right now. In other words, the observation has clearly resonated with players, though not in the most positive way. For some, its vindication for their hesitations with the game's art style. Others wish they could unsee the issue though as now they can't see past it.

"I felt something off about the characters (besides the obvious Instagram filter-looking smooth skin) but couldn't quite put my finger on what it was until now. It's the massive heads. Thanks for pointing that out, it's been bugging me," reads one of the comments on the post above.

"Holy s**t. This absolutely nails it. Every preview I've seen, I've felt that something was off. It's wild that this single change is enough to really turn my opinion on the art," reads a second comment.

The majority of the comments are some variation of the ones above, including plenty wishing this was never pointed out to them. Of course, it is possible these images and the issues they put forth won't be present, or at least as noticeable, in the final product, but right now, this late into development, there is no reason to expect this issue to be resolved. Assuming BioWare even views it as an issue in the first place. This could be the intended effect after all, a part of the shift in art direction. Whatever the case, it has only amplified criticisms of the game's art style.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is set to release worldwide on October 31. When it releases, it will be available via PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the upcoming BioWare RPG, click here.