Asmongold Announces His Twitch Return

Popular streamer Asmongold — whose real name is Zack Hoyt — is set to return to Twitch very soon, according to a new social media post from the streamer. Earlier this month, on the 15th, Asmongold was banned from Twitch following a controversial stream filled with controversial remarks about the Israel-Hamas war. Among these remarks, Asmongold referred to Palestinians as “terrible people” who “come from an inferior culture that is horrible.”

While Asmongold is one of the top streamers on Twitch in terms of popularity, the Amazon-owned platform was quick to ban the streamer over his viral, controversial clips. The ban was not permanent though, as a new post from Asmongold on X reveals.

According to the streamer, he “should be unbanned tomorrow.” It is unclear if he will pick up immediately following the ban with a stream right away, but he did confirm he plans on streaming Dragon Age: The Veilguard when it releases later this week on October 31.

Asmongold’s Twitch return follows a pair of public apologies from the streamer where he admitted to regret over the remarks and to being in a poor mental state.

“Looking back on it, I was way too much of an a******e about the Palestine thing. My bad,” said the streamer in the first apology via a Twitter post. “Of course no one deserves to have their life destroyed even if they do things or have views I find regressive You guys deserve more than me saying stupid s**t like that, I’ll do better.”

This first apology was followed up by a much meatier apology shortly after that was issued via his personal YouTube channel. In it, he castigated the “horrible, disgusting, mean-spirited” things he said.

It remains to be seen how this recent controversy will impact the streamer’s popularity. Before the ban, he was trending as the platform’s third most popular streamer. This is bolstered by nearly three million subscribers on YouTube.

At the moment of publishing, Twitch has not commented on the return of Asmongold. We don’t suspect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.