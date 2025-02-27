Assassin’s Creed Game Gets Surprise Update 13 Years Later

An Assassin’s Creed game just got a surprise update from Ubisoft 13 years after its release. 13 years ago, the Assassin’s Creed series was quite different. Starting with Assassin’s Creed Origins and then continuing with Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the Ubisoft series has become an open-world RPG. Meanwhile, the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Shadows looks poised to continue this trend. Before this though, the Assassin’s Creed series was a more linear stealth-action series. AC fans that prefer this era will be happy to know a game from this era just got an update out of the blue.

The game in question is Assassin’s Creed III. Back in 2012 when Assassin’s Creed III released it was a bit contentious. Because of the time period and setting, the gameplay was a bit different from Assassin’s Creed, Assassin’s Creed 2, and Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood before it. That said, it is still a tentpole release in the series, and like other AC games from this era, it still holds up well in 2025.

Those interested in checking out the Assassin’s Creed classic in 2025 will be happy to know it just got updated on Steam to add Steam Achievements for the very first time. This includes the Tyranny of King Washington DLC and Assassin’s Creed Liberation.

“It’s time to dive back into the 1775 American Colonies as Steam Achievements are now available for Assassin’s Creed III Remastered, including the Tyranny of King Washington DLC and Assassin’s Creed Liberation,” writes Ubisoft of the news. Complete challenges and unlock achievements as you journey through Connor’s epic story. Whether you’re a completionist or casually exploring the frontier, there’s something for everyone to aim for!”

This applies to not just the original version of the game, but the remaster as well. Meanwhile, Achievements will be retroactively earned and applied for those who have played the game on Steam previously. The sync will happen automatically the next time the game is booted up on Steam. Unfortunately, there doesn’t appear to be anyway to block this sync for those that want to start fresh.

