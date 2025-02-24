Ubisoft Responds to Assassin’s Creed Shadows Leaking Early

Ubisoft has released a new statement responding to major leaks of Assassin’s Creed Shadows that recently emerged. Over this past weekend, footage and new info tied to AC Shadows began appearing online after physical copies of the game fell into the hands of some players almost a full month before its launch. Now, in the wake of such a substantial breach, Ubisoft is trying to provide further context to those drawing conclusions from the footage that has come about.

In a message posted to X, Ubisoft acknowledged that copies of Assassin’s Creed Shadows are in the wild early. The publisher stressed that Shadows is still actively in development as the team behind the game is trying to finalize multiple updates that will be released closer to its actual launch date. As a result, it made clear that any footage of AC Shadows that is going around “does not represent the final quality of the game.” It also urged fans to not share spoilers tied to the story online as it could ruin the experience for fans who are excited.

“We are aware players have accessed Assassin’s Creed Shadows ahead of its official release,” Ubisoft wrote. “The development team is still working on patches to prepare the experience for launch and any footage shared online does not represent the final quality of the game.”

“Leaks are unfortunate and can diminish the excitement for players,” it continued. “We kindly ask you not to spoil the experience for others. Thank you to our community for already taking steps to protect everyone from spoilers. Stay in the shadows, avoid the spoilers, and keep an eye on our channel for more official surprises in the coming weeks! March 20 will be here soon!”

Assassin’s Creed Shadows leaking in this manner is particularly unfortunate for Ubisoft given that the upcoming game has already been rife with controversy over the past year. Not only have some fans disagreed with the general direction that Ubisoft has gone in with Shadows, but the project has also been delayed multiple times from its original November 2024 launch date. To now have a substantial leak follow all of these previous events surely makes it that much more difficult for Ubisoft to market and promote the title in the weeks ahead.

Whether or not these leaks will have any substantial impact on the release of Assassin’s Creed Shadows remains to be seen. Fortunately, for those who are shielding their eyes from spoilers, it won’t be much longer until AC Shadows is out as it will arrive on March 20th for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.