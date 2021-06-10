Assassin's Creed 2022 Report Is Sure to Divide Fans

✖

The next Assassin's Creed game will reportedly be bigger than Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and perhaps the biggest entry in the series yet. One of the biggest criticisms lodged against the modern Assassin's Creed games -- Assassin's Creed Origins, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla -- are they are too big and bloated with content. When Assassin's Creed first emerged on the scene it was a semi-linear stealth-action series set in open-world environments but not proper open-worlds. In the modern day, Assassin's Creed is far less linear, is an action RPG, and takes place in vast open-worlds. The more the series gets away from its roots, the more pushback there is from fans who played some of these earlier entries. Not everyone is unhappy with the shift, but there are plenty of fans, including many hardcore fans, who yearn to see the series go back to what it once was. That said, it doesn't sound like that's going to happen with the next installment in the series.

During a new episode of the Triple Click Podcast, Bloomberg reporter, industry insider, and famous Assassin's Creed leaker, Jason Schreier, relayed word that he's heard the next installment is going to be really big in terms of size, noting it will be even bigger than Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Unfortunately, Schreier doesn't divulge much else about the game, but he does reinforce recent rumors claiming that an Assassin's Creed game from Ubisoft Sofia was recently canned and will be morphed into DLC for Valhalla.

That said, what is here needs to be taken with a grain of salt. While the source question is one of the most reliable in the business, it doesn't change the fact that this is all unofficial, and more importantly, subject to change.

At the moment of publishing, Ubisoft has not commented on any of this, nor has anyone attached to the Assassin's Creed series. We don't expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on Assassin's Creed, Ubisoft, and all things gaming -- including the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here.