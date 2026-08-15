3 Lord of the Rings Games That Need Modern Remasters After War in the North

Fans of The Lord of the Rings recently got a surprise treat when a remastered version of 2011 cult classic The Lord of the Rings: War in the North Legacy Edition shadow-dropped. Along with revealing its modern remaster, developer Aspyr teased that this is the “first” of its Lord of the Rings projects. This all but confirms that additional older Lord of the Rings games will soon arrive on modern platforms via remastered renditions. As of now, Aspyr hasn’t revealed which specific games it’s working on next. That means fans like me get to do some wishing and hoping ahead of any confirmation.

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The War in the North remaster is now available for PC, PlayStation, Xbox Series X|S, and even Nintendo Switch. The game received mixed reception at launch, but it largely struggled to gain traction due to another big release that year: The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim. Now, it’s getting another shot at popularity via this remaster. And with Aspyr supposedly working to bring us modern renditions of other Lord of the Rings games, these 3 need to be next on the list.

3) Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor

Courtesy of MOnolith Productions

Unlike the other games on this list, Shadow of Mordor released just over 10 years ago, rather than 20 or more. As such, it remains more accessible via backwards compatibility. The groundbreaking action-adventure title from Monolith Productions introduced its Nemesis system, in which your foes level up alongside you. You can still enjoy the game in its original 2014 format on most platforms, including PC via Steam and consoles with backwards compatibility. But that hasn’t stopped fans from begging for a remake of the hit game.

Though many would rather see a full-on remake of the game, a remaster could address many complaints that have fans hoping for a remake. Players want a tighter narrative, modern gameplay mechanics, and better visuals. A remaster with a few QoL adjustments could streamline a lot of what holds Shadow of Mordor back, including some outdated gameplay and aging visuals. It wouldn’t necessarily tighten up the original story like a full remake could, but it could still ensure that the game remains relevant for the current generation of gamers.

2) The Lord of the Rings Movie Tie-In Trilogy

Courtesy of EA

Am I cheating by lumping all three of these together? Perhaps. But let’s be honest, the reasoning for why these need a modern remaster, or even a full-on remake, is pretty much the same. The movie tie-in Lord of the Rings video games were solid, offering a fun way for gamers to engage with the story of the films. But they’re also getting on in age now, with The Fellowship of the Ring released back in 2002. That means they’re hard to revisit on modern platforms, and that they could really benefit from some modern QoL updates.

These games got better as the trilogy went on, with The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King landing among the best LOTR video games to date. So imagine what we could get with a modern, fresh coat of paint on the entire trilogy. While there aren’t many fantasy RPG enthusiasts who aren’t already deeply familiar with Tolkien’s story at this point, I think I speak for all of us when I say I’m never mad at an excuse to revisit the franchise. Honestly, a remake would be a solid choice here, with the option to dig even deeper than the originals did. But I’d take a remaster that gives the visuals and gameplay a much-needed refresh.

1) The Lord of the Rings: The Battle for Middle-earth

Courtesy of EA Games

This 2004 strategy game is still widely considered one of the best Lord of the Rings games, and for good reason. Compared to many RTS games, it uses relatively straightforward mechanics. But despite that potential drawback, Battle for Middle-earth was just good fun, offering a unique way to step into the world of Lord of the Rings. Like many RTS games, it never bridged the gap from PC to console. It is also nearly unplayable now thanks to the expiration of EA Games’ license back in 2010. And that’s a real shame.

The Battle for Middle-Earth and its 2006 sequel let players step onto the battlefield. Following the events of the trilogy, players get to strategize their way through the War of the Ring. It offers the option to align with the side of good, putting resources towards destroying the One Ring, or to align with Sauron and Saruman. Opting for the evil alignment offers an alternative storyline in which the forces of evil prevail, which is an engaging reason to turn to the dark side. Given how tough the game is to revisit now, a remaster that brings it back would be more than welcome.