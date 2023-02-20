Assassin's Creed Valhalla Final Update Revealed With Patch Notes

Ubisoft has now revealed the final update for Assassin's Creed Valhalla that will be going live this week. Near the end of 2022, Ubisoft announced that it would be winding down its support for Valhalla so that it could move on to working on other games in the Assassin's Creed series. And while we still don't know when the next entry in the franchise, Assassin's Creed Mirage, will launch, AC Valhalla is set to get one more update in the coming day.

Going live on February 21st, title update 1.7.0 for Assassin's Creed Valhalla will be rolling out for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Unlike past updates for the game, this final patch for Valhalla is mainly looking to fix any remaining bugs that have been found in the title. As such, don't expect any new quests, weapons, or other content to experience within the game.

Although this is the last bug fix update for AC Valhalla that Ubisoft is planning to let loose, there's always the chance that future patches could come about if more major problems were to arise with the game. In a general sense, though, this should mark the end of Valhalla's support, which first began when the game was released back in November 2020.

If you'd like to find the full patch notes for this week's Assassin's Creed Valhalla update, you can check them out below.

RIVER RAIDS

Addressed:

The Captain at Katzenelnbogen isn't counted when the kill is confirmed.

ASSASSIN'S CREED VALHALLA

WORLD

Addressed:

Resolved most of the rare instances where Light-Fingered skill prevented the pickup of key items.

Eivor's hair can clip through the hood after completing an Animus Anomaly.

ARMORY & INVENTORY

Previously purchased items are missing from player inventory.

The Raven Clan Crew outfit cannot be enhanced or upgraded to a higher quality.

The total number of Opals in the inventory doesn't update when picking up an Opal in the world.

MISCELLANEOUS