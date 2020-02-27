Assassin’s Creed: Gold Reveals First Clip (Exclusive)

Assassin’s Creed is one of the biggest franchises around, and thus far has not only encompassed video games but also comics, novels, movies, and more. Now the franchise is coming to Audible with a brand new story titled Assassin’s Creed: Gold. The Audible original will feature narration by some stellar talent, including Riz Ahmed, and we’ve got your exclusive first look at it. Actually, first listen is more apt, as you can check out a clip from Gold below, which introduces us to Aliyah, the latest person to take on an ancestor’s life in the Animus. Unfortunately, things aren’t exactly going as planned, as she is clearly in shock and reacting to something happening in the past. We’re also introduced to Gavin and My’Shell, who are monitoring Aliyah and are disagreeing about the proper course of action.

We then switch to what’s going on inside the Animus, and as you can hear, things are in chaos back in 1696, and a massive explosion seems to be what is causing Aliyah such distress. We aren’t sure where she is in the aftermath, but for her sake hopefully, help comes soon.

You can check out the exclusive clip right here, and the cover art for Assassin’s Creed: Gold can be found below as well.

“In 2019, Aliyah (Tamara Lawrance) is distressed in the Animus whilst Gavin (John Chancer) & My’Shell (Laila Payne) look on. We then switch to 1696 in the aftermath of an explosion in a Blacksmith Factory which is the cause of Aliyah’s panic.”

So, curious about Assassin’s Creed: Gold? The full book will take place during the great recoinage of 1696, and will have Aliyah encountering notable characters in history like Isaac Newton and William Chaloner, and you can check out the official description below.

“Assassin’s Creed: Gold is a stand-alone tale from the Assassin’s Creed universe in which we meet Aliyah Kahn, a card shark and hustler who’s been dealt a rough hand in life. Surviving through her smarts and street scams, Aliyah struggles to get by until she loses big time to a mysterious older man, Gavin Banks. Her only option to repay Banks is to become an Assassin. During her training, Banks tells Aliyah of the centuries-old battle between the Assassins and Templars, imploring her to help him decode a secret message inscribed on an illegal form of currency during the Great Recoinage of 1696.

With a cast of characters beloved the world-over by fans of the franchise, Assassin’s Creed: Gold tells a gripping tale of imminent economic collapse, featuring appearances from Warden of the Royal Mint, Isaac Newton, con artist and counterfeiter William Chaloner, blind assassin Omar Khaled and assassin trainer Rose Galloway. Equal parts adrenaline-fueled and thought-provoking, Assassin’s Creed: Gold draws a compelling parallel with the financial chaos of Isaac Newton’s 17th-century Britain and the economic uncertainty of our more recent history.

Audible’s new full-cast drama will realise the clash of the Assassins and Templars as a gripping audio thriller with lead performances from Riz Ahmed (Emmy winner, Golden Globe nominee, The Night Of, Rogue One, Four Lions), Anthony Head (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Merlin, Little Britain), Danny Wallace (BAFTA Games Award winner, Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate, Assassin’s Creed III) and Tamara Lawrance (Corvidae, On Chesil Beach).

Performed by: Riz Ahmed, Laura Aikman, Rachel Atkins, Brian Bowles, Andrew Branch, John Chancer, Lily Donovan, Rupert Fairley, Ray Fearon, Owen Findlay, Jason Forbes, Nicholas Goh, Anthony Head, David John, Jim Johnson, Will Kelly, Tamara Lawrance, John Last, Gemma Lawrence, Nicholas le Prevost, Simon Lipson, Hayward Morse, Paul Panting, Laila Payne, Nigel Pilkington, Joseph Radcliffe, David Rintoul, Anne Rosenfeld, Jennifer Saayeng, Gyuri Sarossy, Danny Wallace and Daniel Weyman.”

Assassin’s Creed: Gold hits Audible on February 27th, and you can pre-order it right here.

What did you think of the clip? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Assassin's Creed!