Assassin’s Creed Hexe Leak Reveals Surprising New Story and Character Details

The Assassin’s Creed series has been getting a lot of attention recently, with Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced showing off gameplay of a remake fans have been quite excited for. At the same time, several leaks seem to reveal the next game in the legendary Ubisoft series, code named as “Hexe.” New details include this upcoming title’s story, characters, and more, leaving many fans interested in how the franchise wants to continue.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many of the Assassin’s Creed Hexe leaks come from Reddit, specifically from r/GamingLeaksAndRumours from some of its users. Based on a , a user named xj0nathan leaked several images and other information regarding the project, including its setting and significant plot points. However, keep in mind that much of this is speculative at the moment, even if it comes reports surrounding Assassin’s Creed that have led to correct details in the past.

Assassin’s Creed Hexe Leaks Set The Series’ Next Game In Germanic Parts Of Rome During Witch Trials

Enhanced images and leaked information all point toward similar things for Assassin’s Creed Hexe, including the theoretical game’s setting. Based on various claims, the game will be set during the Würzburg Witch Trials in the 1600s, from around the 1621-1631 time period. Although many might recognize the Salem Witch Trials as one of the most novelized witch hunts in history, these Trials represent a lengthy time of mass accusations and executions across Europe during the age of the Holy Roman Empire.

This event largely took place in the self-governing Catholic Prince-Bishopric of Würzburg, an area that would later become present-day Germany, indicating a very deliberate place for this Assassin’s Creed‘s location and story. Already, the themes of this game are incredibly dark compared to the swashbuckling of AC: Black Flag Resynced, suggesting a more mature direction for the series. While this is certainly a fascinating choice if true, one of the most notable leaks comes from which character will be the player’s lens into this time period.

The rumored protagonist for Assassin’s Creed Hexe seems to be a direct link to Assassin’s Creed 2, featuring a character named Anika Auditore. Apparently a descendant of the iconic Ezio Auditore from early games in the series, Anika will be traveling the forests and villages of Würzburg as a practicing “witch” in the region. This game is rumored to be far more supernatural than past Assassin’s Creed experiences, with Anika able to speak to Ezio’s ghost for advice as someone descended from his sister Claudia Auditore.

Blood Magic & Mystic Pacts Could Create An Assassin’s Creed Steeped In Witchcraft

Having Ezio brought back from the past seems to be one of many supernatural elements present in Assassin’s Creed Hexe, with gameplay dedicated to the idea of Anika as a “witch.” Deep in the forests of this game’s rumored world, players might be able to use blood pacts or harness spiritual magics to aid the ways of an Assassin. Parkour mechanics are set to return in dense woods, with new alchemical crafting adding new tools to a player’s typical stealth action arsenal.

For example, players are rumored to have access to a variety of poisons, based on Anika’s deep knowledge of plants and materials from around the regions of Europe the game takes place in. Locating sites of supernatural rituals and acquiring mystic artifacts also seem to be ingrained in gameplay, at least from what leakers have shared. All of this combines to be a return of form in some ways, with bold steps in directions the series has never really dared to make too. Hopefully, the refinement of AC: Black Flag Resynced‘s features helps shape AC: Hexe into something truly special.

As of this time of writing, nothing about this project has been officially revealed yet, meaning everything you just read is conjecture for now. That being said, if any of these details are proven to be true, Assassin’s Creed Hexe could be a striking new entry in the series, capturing fan attention in a way that past titles haven’t been able to do for some time.

What do you think about the leaks behind Assassin’s Creed Hexe so far? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!