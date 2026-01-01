An Assassin’s Creed Game Is Back From the Dead

Over the last twenty years, Assassin’s Creed has become one of the biggest franchises in the Ubisoft library. Since beginning life as a prospective Prince of Persia game, the original Assassin’s Creed laid the groundwork for a history-spanning stealth-action series that has gradually become one of the most successful new gaming franchises of the 21st century. That popularity even carried on into 2025 with the release of Assassin’s Creed: Shadows.

The franchise’s future, however, has been a little unclear for a while. There have been several sequels announced and remakes rumored, but no announcements for either in two years. This has been especially galling for fans eager for announcements about Assassin’s Creed Jade, an attempt to bring the franchise to mobile platforms without sacrificing any of the ambitious console games. However, a small confirmation from Ubisoft’s Discord servers may have at least bought the publisher time and confirmed that the game is still in development.

Assassin’s Creed Jade Gets A New Announcement For The First Time In Years

Announced in 2022, Assassin’s Creed Jade has remained an interesting mystery for fans of the series — especially as fans feared it would never be finished. Set in Ancient China during the Qin Dynasty, the title was reportedly set to feature an open-world setting, deeper character creation, and elements inspired by Wuxia action stories. Intended to bring the AAA Assassin’s Creed experience to mobile platforms, a trailer released in 2023 and a closed beta suggested a traditional franchise experience.

However, there has been a lack of announcements since that reveal, leaving fans worried that the game may have been cancelled and will never see the light of day. However, when a fan directly asked the official administrator for the Assassin’s Creed Jade Discord server if the game was still coming out, the admin responded with a blunt “Yes” and a smiley face emoji.

While that doesn’t hint at any planned release schedule or share any firm updates in terms of gameplay, it does seemingly confirm that the game is at least still in active development. It’s possible that the game has gone through some major evolutions in the years since the last announcement, or that the publisher has been finding new ways to incorporate the advancements and action of the well-received Shadows into the game. However, it’s at least a confirmation that Assassin’s Creed Jade is still on the way, ensuring that the franchise remains a factor for the publisher’s future.

The Future Of Assassin’s Creed, Explained

Assassin’s Creed Jade isn’t the only prospective new entry in the series, although it may be the only one fans have definitive news about, thanks to this recent development. There is still Assassin’s Creed: Codename Hexe, which was announced in 2022 as the next entry in the mainline series following Assassin’s Creed: Shadows. However, there has been little confirmed news about that game outside of reportedly being set in the 16th century and contending with witch hunts that plagued Europe in that era — which does also raise the specter of potentially supernatural elements being more present in the release.

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot has also suggested that there are remakes of older entries in the series in the works, with fan speculation for the concept surrounding early releases like the original Assassin’s Creed or fan favorites like the pirate-themed Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag. The latter was even seemingly confirmed by the European ratings boards, seemingly with the title Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced. However, there has yet to be a formal announcement from Ubisoft about the game, meaning it remains a rumored title for the time being.

With Assassin’s Creed being one of Ubisoft’s best-selling franchises ever, it would be frankly shocking not to see another entry in the series sometime soon. However, the future of the series still seems to be in active development instead of ready for release. While the apparent confirmation from Ubisoft’s servers that Assassin’s Creed Jade suggests the series’ future is still very much a going concern for the publisher, fans are still dying for a new formal announcement about the franchise.