New Assassin’s Creed Shadows Update Brings Big Upgrades for PS5 and Switch 2

A new update for Assassin’s Creed Shadows has been released today by Ubisoft and it brings big improvements specifically to those playing on PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2 in particular. With AC Shadows now being over a year old, updates for the game have started to become a bit less frequent than before. Despite this, Ubisoft is still supporting Shadows in some big ways and has now let loose one of the title’s most important patches in months.

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Downloadable now, update version 1.1.10 for Assassin’s Creed Shadows notably adds PSSR 2 support to PS5. This feature is one that is only available for those on PS5 Pro consoles, but it will greatly improve the visuals and performance of AC Shadows more than ever before. Conversely, Switch 2 users will now find that mouse and keyboard support has come to the platform.

When it comes to other changes that impact all players, Ubisoft has made it so that the Bo weapon in Shadows can be discovered by everyone. Previously, this weapon was locked behind the game’s Claws of Awaji DLC. Other than this, the update makes a usual slew of bug fixes and other minor tweaks that should resolve any errors players might have been frequently coming across.

To get a look at everything in this new Assassin’s Creed Shadows update today, the full patch notes courtesy of Ubisoft can be viewed below.

Bug Fixes & Improvements

Gameplay

Fixed an issue with fast travel points being unavailable.

Enemies can now suffer up to 5 afflictions at the same time.

Fixed an issue with extra Rations being obtained from Claws of Awaji not being visible under maximum Rations in stats sheet.

Fixed an issue with damage increases not applying while unarmed.

Fixed an issue with various stat sources capping at +100%.

UI

Fixed crashing issue when checking add-on content.

Resolved an issue where total progression remained at 97.89% after all content was completed.

The Detailed Stat Sheet now shows Combo Ender damage and correctly reflects any damage issues.

Detailed Stat Sheet adjusted to now display capped and uncapped stats more clearly.

Fixed an issue after updating, encountering a ‘Missing Content’ error causing the player to lose all gear earned from the expansion Claws of Awaji.

Weapons & Perks

Corrected an issue for Yasuke’s Samurai passive ability “Defensive Break Level 3” showing +50 instead of 150% damage on enemy collisions.

Fixed an issue with the “Critical Insight” heighten senses upgrade being nonfunctional.

Fixed an issue with the “Hidden Onslaught” hidden hand upgrade being nonfunctional.

Fixed an issue with “Extended Duration” Tenzutsu Burst upgrade, from Claws of Awaji being nonfunctional.

Fixed an issue where the “Defensive Breach” upgrade would not show +50% damage on enemy collisions once upgraded to rank 3.

The “Oni’s Rage” Kanabo’s perk now specifies it spreads 25% bleed buildup on kill.

Fixed an issue with some trinket perks requiring the inventory to be closed before visible in Detailed Stat Sheet.

Fixed an issue with “Underworld Emissary Horns” helmet perk’s bonus damage not vanishing after entering a smoke bomb’s radius.

Fixed an issue with “Claws of the Tides” long Katana perk sometimes failing to make the next attack postured.

Fixed an issue with affliction conversion perks being nonfunctional.

Localization

The “Hurricane Stance” Naginata ability from Claws of Awaji now specifies how much ability damage is dealt.

SPOILERS AHEAD!

Quests