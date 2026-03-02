New Assassin’s Creed Game Reportedly May Connect to Assassin’s Creed 2

The next game in the Assassin’s Creed series may reportedly tie in directly with Assassin’s Creed 2. Despite launching all the way back in 2009, Assassin’s Creed 2 is still widely considered one of the best entries in the saga. This is in large part thanks to its famed protagonist, Ezio Auditore da Firenze, who is likely the most recognizable character in the entirety of Assassin’s Creed. Despite seeing his own arc of games conclude with Assassin’s Creed: Revelations, it now sounds like Ezio could be returning in some capacity in the future.

Speaking on the Insider Gaming Weekly podcast, reputable video game scooper Tom Henderson shared new details on the upcoming Assassin’s Creed: Codename Hexe. This project, which was unveiled years ago alongside Assassin’s Creed: Shadows, is known to center around the European witch trials, but other than this, not much else has been detailed about the game. Now, Henderson relayed that he has heard Ezio is set to appear roughly halfway into Hexe and will teach the game’s main character, who is expected to be a woman, the ways of the assassins.

Henderson stressed that this was previously the plan for Assassin’s Creed: Codename Hexe to his knowledge, and as such, he’s not sure if this idea will make it into the full game. If it does, though, it would represent the first major return of Ezio in the series in nearly 20 years.

When Will This New Assassin’s Creed Game Release?

If Ezio does truly end up appearing in Assassin’s Creed: Codename Hexe, it sounds like we might not learn about this in an official capacity for quite some time. Henderson also stated that Hexe is currently expected to launch near the holidays in 2027, which means it’s still well over a year out from its release date. At the very least, though, perhaps we’ll see or hear something about Hexe in the months ahead that would inform us of the game’s official title and not its codename.

In the near term, a remake of Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag continues to loom and is expected to release relatively soon. Previously, this recreation of AC4 was expected to have been shown off already, but a recent delay at Ubisoft pushed its announcement back by just a bit.

