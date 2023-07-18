Assassin’s Creed: Codename Jade Kicks Off Closed Beta in August

While most Ubisoft fans are likely focused on the impending release of Assassin’s Creed: Mirage, the company actually has several other Assassin’s Creed games in development. One of those is the mobile game Assassin’s Creed: Codename Jade, which is set in China during the third century BC. Today, the publisher announced that at least some fans will get to play Assassin’s Creed: Codename Jade before Mirage releases on October 12. Jade is going to launch a closed beta on August 3, which will give anyone lucky enough to get access the chance to check it out early.

To sign up for the Assassin’s Creed: Codename Jade Closed Beta all you need to do is head to the official site. From there, you’ll notice a clickable option that reads “Register and Subscribe.” If you don’t already have a Level Infinite account, you’ll need to create one and you’ll then be able to sign up for the Closed Beta. So far, Ubisoft and Jade‘s developer Level Infinite haven’t revealed how many players will get in or when they’ll know for sure if they’ve been accepted, but it would have to be relatively soon with the beta kicking off early next month.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/AC_CodenameJade/status/1680970629686898688?s=20

Either way, the Closed Beta should provide fans with an easy way to learn more about the game while Level Infinite gets a ton of data to help with development. Jade is boasting a “huge open world” that players will dive into when it launches, saying that players will be able to “journey through 2,000 years of history.’ Those are lofty ambitions for a mobile game, so taking the time with a Closed Beta to iron out the kinks definitely seems like a great idea from Level Infinite and Ubisoft.

Currently, Assassin’s Creed: Codename Jade doesn’t have a release date. Rumors have claimed that it will launch this year, but Ubisoft has yet to put a firm release date on the game. With AC: Mirage hitting in October, Jade could definitely slip in at the end of the year, though it wouldn’t be surprising to see it pushed to early 2024.