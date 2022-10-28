New Assassin's Creed Infinity Multiplayer Details Revealed

Ubisoft has shared some new details on its multiplayer plans for Assassin's Creed Infinity, a new Assassin's Creed platform meant to host a number of different experiences. The company expressed in the past its plans to bring multiplayer back to the series after that component was absent from the past couple of releases. Neither Assassin's Creed Infinity nor this teased multiplayer component have release dates at this time, however.

The latest comments on Ubisoft's multiplayer ambitions for Assassin's Creed were shared in the company's most recent earnings report. In it, Ubisoft said that the multiplayer initiative was being worked on by a group of people who previously worked on Ubisoft's multiplayer brawler For Honor.

"Additionally, a team, including For Honor veterans, is currently working on bringing back multiplayer to Assassin's Creed with a standalone experience through Infinity under the project codename Invictus," Ubisoft said about this multiplayer experience.

So from this, we know of where some of the developers have come from with the codename for the experience also being confirmed, so if anything's said about Invictus in the future, know that Ubisoft is referring to a multiplayer game of sorts within the Assassin's Creed series.

Other projects Assassin's Creed Infinity is comprised of include Assassin's Creed Codename Red and Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe which were both revealed not long ago. Those games feature drastically different settings that are a bit easier to understand given that Assassin's Creed games have always splintered off to different regions and time periods, but Assassin's Creed Infinity is a bit vaguer in nature.

"At its heart, Assassin's Creed Infinity will be a gateway for all Assassin's Creed experiences where the metastory will live asynchronously," Ubisoft said about this abstract platform in the same earnings report. "This project will allow us to link games with a common and more coherent narrative thread that will reward players for their involvement in the universe, driving engagement, while at the same time providing more discoverability for the content we create."

Assassin's Creed Infinity does not have a release date and neither does the Invictus multiplayer project.