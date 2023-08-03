Assassin's Creed Codename Jade Gameplay Reveals First Look at Game

Assassin's Creed Codename Jade has entered the closed beta stage this week which means that people are finally able to go hands-on with the game if they were admitted to the beta. Fortunately for those who haven't been able to get into it, gameplay from the game has already started surfacing online to give us our first somewhat official look at what the game will actually look. This gameplay has also revealed some interesting new details about the mobile Assassin's Creed game including the fact that Kassandra from Assassin's Creed Odyssey is featured in the game.

Ubisoft hasn't officially shared any gameplay from Assassin's Creed Codename Jade through its social channels, but those who've gotten access to the closed beta have started sharing their footage regardless. We're hesitant to call the newly surfaced gameplay clips "leaks" since it's unclear from the game's site that talks about the closed beta if those who got access to the game are actually allowed to stream and share gameplay or not, but people have been streaming it live and uploading clips to different platforms already, so the footage is definitely out there. So far, the clips do not appear to have been taken down by Ubisoft or otherwise.

For those who've had trouble keeping track of all the different Assassin's Creed games, Codename Jade is the mobile game that's set in the second century BC in China. It's going to be available on Android and iOS devices, but for now, the test is only available to those in North America and Western Europe.

"As the adopted child of the master Wei Yu, players will set out on a quest for revenge after their close friend is betrayed. But as they delve deeper into their mission, they will uncover secrets about the past and a powerful force that threatens to destroy everything they hold dear," reads an overview of the game. "From the Great Wall outside the empire's borders to the ancient China cities, journey through a world filled with ancient history and hidden dangers. Defend against the Xiongnu and work to dismantle conspiracies, taking on greater responsibilities, and facing new challenges."

The closed beta test that's live now is scheduled to run until August 11th, so we may very well see more gameplay and the like shared from the game between now and then.