Ubisoft Has More Assassin's Creed Games in Development Than You Think

Assassin's Creed has been one of the crown jewels of Ubisoft's catalog since its launch. Only including mainline games, the series has shipped 12 total games across three generations. When you add in all the spin-offs, things get even dizzier, and Ubisoft isn't slowing down any time soon. That's likely not a surprising revelation when you consider that Assassin's Creed Valhalla brought in more than $1 billion dollars for the company, but in Ubisoft's latest earnings report CEO Yves Guillemot revealed that a staggering number of Assassin's Creed games are currently in development.

As spotted by VGC, Guillemot announced that the number of workers assigned to Assassin's Creed-related properties is expected to grow by 40% across Ubisoft's various studios. The reason for this increase is that there are six Assassin's Creed games currently in development. This includes Assassin's Creed Mirage, which is currently set to release during the fiscal year that ends on March 31, 2024, but Ubisoft also has AC Red, AC Hexe, AC Jade, and AC Invictus, as well as the Infinity platform. It should be noted that many of those are still in the codename stage and their names will likely change, but this is still a ludicrous number of games for a single franchise all in development at the same time.

What's interesting about this news is how these games link up with other leaks and official news. Outside of Mirage, which we know is trying to take the series back to its stealth roots, we know that Red is going to be set in Japan. It is also said to be a part of Infinity, which will be some type of massive live service for the franchise. Ubisoft itself has called Hexe the "new flagship title," with unknown elements that will supposedly make it feel like "a very different type of Assassin's Creed game." Meanwhile, Jade is set in China and Invictus will focus more on multiplayer.

In short, if you're an Assassin's Creed fan, you will soon have plenty to play. Mirage is likely the closest to release and will hopefully be the return to form many fans have been begging for since the series embraced more RPG elements. After that, the floodgates will likely be open to all kinds of new stories in the Assassin's Creed universe.