New Assassin's Creed Games Teased for Ubisoft Forward Event

We'll be getting looks at a couple of new Assassin's Creed games at the upcoming Ubisoft Forward event. The Assassin's Creed franchise is one of the most popular franchises in all of gaming and it has managed to achieve that by regularly producing massive open world games that constantly shake up the formula with new mechanics, systems, and most importantly, settings. Ubisoft seems to be betting big on the franchise going forward as it has already confirmed three new mainline games over the next handful of years, a VR game, a mobile game, and various adaptations across different mediums.

Ubisoft is hosting its big Ubisoft Forward event on June 12th and while it will likely have new looks at a bunch of already announced games from different franchises, feature looks at brand new games, it will also dig into the future of Assassin's Creed once again. We can probably expect some gameplay from Assassin's Creed Mirage, but Ubisoft is also planning to show off Assassin's Creed Nexus, a new VR game for Meta Quest headsets. It won't stop there though as Ubisoft also confirmed a new look at Assassin's Creed Codename Jade, a new mobile game in the franchise that is set in China. This is different from Assassin's Creed Red which is set in Japan and will be another mainline addition to the series. It's unclear what will be shown for both of these new, more mysterious Assassin's Creed games but Nexus is expected to release this year so we'll likely get some gameplay and a release date.

Step out of the shadows and into a vast world of ancient China.



Learn more about Assassin's Creed Codename Jade at #UbiForward, on June 12. #AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/SMSCK6JGPJ — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) June 1, 2023

Assassin's Creed Nexus VR is coming to Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest Pro and Meta Quest 3 later this year.



Full reveal at #UbiForward on June 12th at 10 AM PT.



Wishlist available here: https://t.co/7ElIRZVkVv#AssassinsCreedNexusVR pic.twitter.com/wEykwqk9KP — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) June 1, 2023

It's clear the Assassin's Creed series is trying to appeal to as many people as possible. Whether you want a smaller-scale game on consoles, a big open world game, a VR game, a mobile game, Ubisoft has you pretty much covered. Only time will tell how many of these games actually pan out as it's hard to imagine them all being hits, but it's interesting to watch Ubisoft experiment.

What do you think of the future of Assassin's Creed? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.