Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Officially Confirmed, Coming To E3

Earlier today, we ran across a number of details indicating that Ubisoft's next Assassin's Creed game would be named Odyssey and would take place in Greece. And now it looks like we've gotten official confirmation from the publisher. Odyssey is happening!

Ubisoft posted on its Instagram account just a little while ago, with a small snippet of what we can expect. It confirmed the Odyssey name as well as a logo featuring a Spartan helmet atop the usual Assassin's Creed lettering. But it also featured a small gameplay snippet with a Spartan-esque warrior apparently kicking an opponent off the side of a cliff with magnificent force. (Oh, if we'll be able to do that in the game it's going to be awesome.) You can see the clip below from the company's Twitter account.

The message "See you at E3!" is also attached, indicating we'll definitely be seeing more of this mysterious warrior and Odyssey in general during the company's press conference, set to take place the Monday before the three-day event.

It's likely that Ubisoft will have Odyssey presentations on the show floor as well, though that has yet to be confirmed. It usually packs a pretty big showcase though. So don't be surprised if this is part of it, with a repeat of the gameplay we see from the press conference. Or...perhaps something new?

It's unknown how this Spartan character will take part in the story, but it wouldn't surprise us if we were able to take control of him (and possibly other characters) as we attempted to carve out a legacy for the Assassin brotherhood. We'll know more in just a few days once the presentation takes place, including release date; any other characters that we'll be able to play as; the platforms it'll release for; and, most importantly, if we'll ever need to shout out "THIS! IS! SPARTAAAA!" at any given point in the game. (We're pretty sure that we're going to anyway, just because we can.)

We'll have more details as soon as they become available!