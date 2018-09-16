‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’ Download Size Revealed

Just yesterday, Ubisoft broke the good news that Assassin’s Creed Odyssey has officially gone gold, meaning that it’ll have no trouble meeting its release date next month. Now it’s time to prepare your hard drive for its goodness, as it’ll take up a pretty good chunk of it.

Microsoft has officially listed the game for pre-load on Xbox Live, which you can do by pre-ordering here. According to the listing, the game clocks in at 45GB, which is about the same amount of space that Origins used when it came out digitally and physically last year.

And keep something in mind, too. This is just for the base game download, and may not include updates and additional downloadable content. For instance, Assassin’s Creed III Remastered and Assassin’s Creed III: Liberation Remastered are likely to take up a good amount of space in their own right.

45GB is pretty fair, especially considering the scope that Odyssey has to offer, pretty much covering everything you could come across in ancient times. Plus, it’ll have a staggering amount of detail to go with it, so expect that space to go a long way.

This could likely be the same amount of space the game requires on PlayStation 4. PC, however, could be a different story, since it’s likely to have different options available for graphics, requiring a bit more storage room. We’ll let you know once Ubisoft finalizes those specs, which are likely to be announced before the game’s arrival on Uplay in October.

Oddly enough, there was also a version of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey announced for Switch last week. It doesn’t require any sort of storage space for the system, mainly because it’ll be operating via cloud. However, you probably shouldn’t look forward to any global release for that version, as Ubisoft is currently only interested in Japan. You could open up an import account to try it out, but you’ll need a good amount of yen to do so. At least 7,300.

It’s up to you which version you should go after, but no matter which route you take — PS4, Xbox One or PC — you’re bound to be in for one of the biggest, if not the biggest, Assassin’s Creed experience to date.

Odyssey releases on October 5 for consoles and PC.