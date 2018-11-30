‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’: My Kassandra Was a Total Ho, And I Love It

Romance in RPGs is nothing new but the ability to just hoe it out to your heart’s content is usually something tempered in games. Though Mass Effect’s Commander Shepard was the true champion of “We’ll bang, OK,” my Assassin’s Creed Odyssey experience with Kassandra was definitely a worthy contender.

The ability to choose between a male and female protagonist for the Assassin’s Creed franchise is new, the ability to take that choice and then further decide who to love is as well. There are quite a few options to choose from, and none of them are impacted by gender selection. By why choose at all? Sleep with all of them! Tell Greece who the OG hoe is, say it loud and proud!

Odyssey gives players total freedom in a lot of respects, that’s why my biggest advice for those playing for the first time is to go all-out. Don’t be shy about sweet talking those characters you find interesting. The one featured that I absolutely loved that was added to the game was the ability to romance different characters throughout the title. That alone was pretty amazing, especially from a totally immersive RPG standpoint, but the freedom of dialogue was even better. My Kassandra was a total dog and absolutely nailed the “Aye yo girl, lemme get yo numah” persona. It didn’t work out in my favor all of the time, but the effort was there.

It’s also important to note that not every relationship in the game has to be a deep seeded proclamation of love – one night stands are aplenty – including one really awkward, um, encounter with an older woman whose husband just couldn’t keep up.

Just like with most RPGs that offer a romance feature, it’s about listening, connecting, and gifts help A TON.

I love the fact that “getting to know” different characters didn’t negatively impact the game in the long run. I remember the first time I was playing Dragon Age: Inquisition and I accidentally locked in a romance option early, which shut down the ability to see what other options were out there. What bugged me about that – though it was realistic – was that I felt like I had to miss out on other – now hidden – aspects of the game. With Odyssey, you can let your freak flag fly and experience everything the game as to offer.

