Latest Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Video Discusses Romance, RPG Mechanics, and Tons More

The team over at Ubisoft is doing things a lot differently this time around with their upcoming Assassin’s Creed Odyssey title. From being able to choose to play as a male or female, to the inclusion of that amazing dialogue wheel for the first time ever – even the ability to experience multiple endings, Odyssey promises to be a wild ride. Now the studio is sharing even more new details with fans with their latest developer update video.

Now we’re digging into the newly revamped RPG mechanics of the game and how that is interconnected with the title’s romance options, decision making tools, and how they approached this refreshed take on a long-standing franchise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The video also breaks down the different skill trees and how players will be able to grow their characters. What I’m most excited about, just as a huge fan of games like Mass Effect and Dragon Age, is the varied romance options. Being able to have the main character choose their love interest and how they approach them is a big deal for Assassin’s Creed and will absolutely have a bearing on the outcome of the game.

We recently got our hands on the latest Assassin’s Creed Odyssey game with the devs during E3 2018 and were told that the romance options are just another way they wanted to expand upon the player experience. For the first time ever in the franchise, players can model their character after their own sexual orientation in real life, giving a much more personal way to relate to the character one is spending so much time with during the title’s progression.

The team has a phenomenal philosophy when it comes to Odyssey and it will be interesting to see all of those new ideas see fruition when the latest title drops for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on October 5th.

You can also learn more about exactly the romance options work with our previous coverage right here from when we got our hands on the game back in June!

What do think about the revamped series with even more RPG aspects? Which protagonist are you look forward to playing as the most? Let us know all of your thoughts on Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and what we know so far in the comment section below!