Assassin’s Creed Origins’ January Update Has Been Detailed, And It’s A Pretty Big One

UPDATE: People have been asking to get a glimpse as to what extras will be included with the January updates, and, boy, do we have those details for you.

There are some cool items to get your hands on, as well as some Ubisoft Club goodies, if you’re a member of that.

Videos by ComicBook.com

First up is the Almighty Pack, which is available starting January 16th. These look to be some essential weapons thast you can use to dispatch of enemies, including a bad-ass looking bow.

Next up is the For Honor pack, consisting of a great sword and shield set, along with an additional blade and a mighty double-handed axe. Move over, Kratos.

Some new armor sets will also be introduced to the game, but one of the most noteworthy is the Warden’s Oath outfit, which looks pretty good, and should keep you well protected at the same time. You can snag this as an Ubisoft Club Reward for 40 Uplay units.

Finally, you can also get your hands on some previously exclusive weapons in the Community Creation Contest if you’re a member of the Ubisoft Club! These include two great new swords, the Harlequin and Chop Chop, which will be available later this month!

ORIGINAL STORY: With the first major expansion for the game on the way, we were expecting some updates to come around for Assassin’s Creed Origins. But this month’s is bringing some cool stuff around, even if you don’t take advantage of the downloadable content.

Ubisoft has detailed what will be coming our way over the next few weeks, including the return of Trials of the Gods, as well as other bits and pieces of content.

The majority of free content will come in the form of a title update that will be launching later this month. It’ll provide the following:

An update to the Heka chests item pool, which will add the items from the Nightmare and First Civilization packs, along with the Gladiator and Wacky packs to the pool.

A new option that will allow you to sell outfits at weaver shops

New items will be introduced to the stores, including the Almighty Pack, which releases on January 16th, and a For Honor pack that will come starting on January 30th. Both will introduce new weapons and armor types into the fray.

A new quest that will get you prepped for the Hidden Ones expansion that will launch this month.

As for the return of Trial of the Gods, it’ll begin with Anubis on January 9th (and running through the 16th), and Sobek will be introduced on January 23rd (running through the 30th).

But, of course, everything leans on The Hidden Ones, which will open up a new Roman occupied region that players will be able to run through over the course of the game. With it, Ubisoft has noted that you’ll come across an all-new story, as well as a level cap increase (moving up from 40 to 45).

The expansion can be purchased separately, and will also be available for those who purchased the Season Pass for it. There’s no word on an exact release date, but it’s expected sometime this month.

Assassin’s Creed Origins is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.