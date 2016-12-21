Assassin’s Creed Origins Offers Every Player A Unique Experience Promises Director

Assassin's Creed Origins promises to bring a genuine sense of freedom to Ubisoft's open-world formula. The game will feature characters with their own lives and schedules, missions you can leave and resume whenever you want, and a map packed with secrets. In the most recent issue of PC Gamer (thanks to WCCF Tech for the transcription), Assassin's Creed Origins co-director Jean Guesdon promised every person who plays the game will have their own unique experience…

"We want players to have their own personal experience, which means less scripting and less handholding. We create a world, we place some content in it – we have dozens of quests, and people that you will meet who will tell you stories. But in between, when you're in the world, a lot of things can happen. And no two people will have the same experience – it's just not possible. We've reworked the AI so that all living beings in the world are real AI. The lions are hunting antelopes, the crocodiles are attacking hippos if there are any around, and the world is much more living than before."

Guesdon also explained how Assassin's Creed Origins benefitted from the series taking a year off in 2016.

"When we started the game three-and-a-half years ago, we wanted it to be global, to be full, so this is why we aim for a fully seamless entire country now. We touched a bit on that with Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag, this sense of massive scale and total freedom, and we wanted to bring that on land, for the very first time, with an entire country. This extra year really allowed us to take the time to deliver on that high quality."

If you'd like to get a better idea of how Assassin's Creed Origins plays, we recently posted 20 minutes of footage detailing an entire sidequest.

Assassin's Creed Origins sneaks on PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on October 27. Don't forget that Amazon Prime members can save 20% when they pre-order.

[via WCCF Tech]