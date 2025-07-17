Pokemon Legends: Z-A Getting First Hands-On Demo Soon

Pokemon fans are in for a special surprise, as Pokemon Legends: Z-A will offer a playable demo soon which will finally give us our first opportunity to see what the new Pokemon game is like. Unfortunately for those hoping to play the Pokemon Legends: Z-A demo at home, however, the hands-on time with the game will be limited to Gamescom in Germany. The event will take place between August 20th and August 24th, and The Pokemon Company has confirmed that all attendees will have a chance to play Pokemon Legends: Z-A ahead of its official release date of February 26th.

Gamescom is only being held in Cologne, so anyone looking to try out Pokemon Legends: Z-A will have to purchase a ticket and attend the event. This will be easier for European Pokemon fans, but for those not in this region, the event does offer an early look at the game. Even those who do not attend will likely be able to see footage shared online, either from The Pokemon Company or attendees.

However, there is a silver lining for those who cannot attend. Pokemon Legends: Z-A appearing at Gamescom could mean future events will also offer a playable demo of the game. These may be in other regions, such as the Americas or Asia, thus allowing more fans to try out Pokemon Legends: Z-A.

There are not many details about the Pokemon Legends: Z-A demo at Gamescom. It is unclear if it will be playable on the Nintendo Switch or the Nintendo Switch 2, or possibly even both, but a Nintendo Switch 2 demo seems more likely. More details will likely be revealed as Gamescom draws closer. Regardless, there is a big moment for Pokemon fans, especially as Generation 10 looms closer. Pokemon Legends: Z-A looks to be an excellent follow-up to Pokemon Legends: Arceus and will offer a new Legends experience while waiting for the next mainline game.

