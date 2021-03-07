New Assassin's Creed Rumor Sheds Light on Next-Gen Release

✖

A new Assassin's Creed rumor has reportedly shed light on the next entry in the series. Last November, Assassin's Creed Valhalla released on PS5 and Xbox Series X alongside last-gen consoles and PC. However, while it was available on PS5 and Xbox Series X, it was far from a proper next-gen Assassin's Creed game. That said, according to rumors circulating the past few months, the next installment in the series will be more akin to a proper next-gen Assassin's Creed experience.

The latest rumor about the next Assassin's Creed game doesn't dive into any of these talking points but relays word that Ubisoft Sofia is at the helm of the game's development. For those that don't know: Ubisoft Sofia isn't exactly one of Ubisoft's premier studios, but it has lead the development of the Assassin Creed series in the past across Assassin's Creed Rogue and Assassin's Creed III: Liberation. As you may know, neither of these games were very well received, especially in comparison to some other entries in the franchise.

Beyond this, the rumor -- which comes the way of Assassin's Creed leaker j0nathan (per Reddit) -- doesn't reveal much else, but it's not the only rumor that's been floating around. As noted, other rumors have been making the rounds recently, though all of these have come from anonymous sources. That said, one through-line between many of them is that this may be a smaller game, or in other words, something more akin to Liberation and Rogue rather than other entries like Black Flag, Origins, or Odyssey. And this would make sense if Ubisoft Sofia was the lead developer.

All of that said, it's important to remember all of this information is very much unofficial, and this should be taken with a grain of salt. At the moment of publishing, Ubisoft hasn't addressed any of the information above, and it probably won't, but if it does, we will be sure to update the article with whatever it has to say.

