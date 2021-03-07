Batman PS5 and Xbox Series X Skins Will Soon Be Available

✖

While the PS5 and Xbox Series X are hard to buy at the moment thanks to an insufficient amount of supply, millions have been able to secure an order of one or both of the consoles. How many of these millions are Batman fans, is anyone's best guess, but if you do meet these qualifications then you'll be happy to know a Batman skin for both the Xbox Series X and PS5 is currently in production.

Unfortunately, it's not an official product from Sony, Microsoft, or Warner Bros., but it does come the way of popular artist POPE, who relayed word that a skin design of theirs that went viral a few months ago for transforming the PS5 and Xbox Series X into a work of Batman art is now in production and will soon be available.

Right now, this is all POPE has revealed, which means not only is there no word of when the skins will release or be available to order, but it's unclear how much they will cost. All the artist notes is that those interested should "look out for them soon."

So the skins are sent for production 👍🏻 look out for them soon pic.twitter.com/uezkwnviHv — POPE (@POPeART_) March 4, 2021

What's also unclear if there are any plans to expand the console options to Xbox Series S, PS4, PS4 Pro, Xbox One X, and Xbox One. That said, if this information is provided, or if any more information on the product, in general, is provided, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.