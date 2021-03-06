Amazon Prime Surprises Subscribers With New Free Game

✖

Amazon has surprised Amazon Prime subscribers with a new free game. Every month, Amazon Prime awards subscribers with free games, without fail. Unfortunately, if you're on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, or any other platform that's not PC, you miss out on these free games, and this new one is no exception. While Amazon never misses a month, it still hasn't evolved the offering to include anything but PC codes.

That said, as of right now, and until March 26, all Amazon Prime subscribers can download Sine Mora Ex for free, no strings attached. As long as the game is downloaded within the above parameters and as long as you have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can download and play this game as much as you want as it's yours to keep.

For those that don't know: Sine Mora EX is an extended version of 2012's cult-classic Sine Mora that hit back in 2017. Over on Steam, the game costs $10, but it usually can be had for less than this multiple times a year via various sales. In other words, it being a free download isn't the biggest money-saver, but hey beggars can't be choosers.

"Sine Mora EX is a side-scrolling shoot'em up that provides a unique challenge, where time is the ultimate factor," reads an official pitch of the game. "Mixing classic shooter sensibilities with contemporary presentation, Sine Mora EX is a gorgeous shoot'em up offering both a Story Mode that weaves an over-the-top tale and an Arcade Mode that provides deep, satisfying gameplay to challenge fans of the genre. With many ways to manipulate time, Sine Mora EX features over 50 weapon combinations to complete each beautiful stage that fits to the player's skills with scaling difficulty."

