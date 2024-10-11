Ubisoft Is Giving Away New Assassin’s Creed Game for Free

Ubisoft is away an Assassin’s Creed game for free. While Assassin’s Creed fans wait several more months to get their hands on Assassin’s Creed Shadows, there are plenty of games in the Assassin’s Creed backlog to sink time into the next handful of months. To this end, those who haven’t picked up Assassin’s Creed Mirage, the latest game in the series, can now potentially get their hands on a copy for free.

Today, Ubisoft announced a special giveaway to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the game, which was released last year on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Unfortunately, the giveaway is limited to just six free copies of the game or, more specifically, the Deluxe Edition of the game. Meanwhile, to win one of these copies, you have to like and comment the “eagle emoji” on the giveaway post, which has been made on a variety of social media platforms via the official Assassin’s Creed account. Do this, and you will be entered into the randomly selected giveaway.

Sometimes, with these type of giveaways, the free copies are limited to a specific platform, but that does not appear to be the case this time. Those who win will know by the end of the month, as keys will be dished out every week for the remainder of October. Those that win will know they won because they will receive a DM on whatever social media platform they participated via, whether X or Facebook or any other platform.

As for the game itself, Assassin’s Creed Mirage is the 13th mainline installment in the series and the most recent. Upon release, it garnered a Metacritic score of 76, a bit lower than the various peaks of the series, suggesting it is a middle-of-the-road addition to the franchise.

“In Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you are Basim, a cunning street thief with nightmarish visions seeking answers and justice,” reads an official blurb about the game for those unfamiliar with it. Join an ancient organization and come to understand a new creed—one that will change Basim’s fate in ways he never could have imagined.”

“Perhaps it comes from being tainted by the RPG-style Assassin’s Creed games, but even when tallying Mirage’s successes, the thought creeps in that the game doesn’t always have quite enough to keep players engaged in a fulfilling way,” reads a snippet from our official review of the game. “Because of that, Mirage may not be the course correction that many were hoping for – it certainly doesn’t feel like the solution to Assassin’s Creed’s identity crisis, but it could be a start or at least an indication that both styles of the series can coexist with one another instead of only getting one or the other.”