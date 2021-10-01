Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Teases New Content for Halloween

Ubisoft has teased some new and spooky Assassin’s Creed Valhalla content coming to the Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X game that will presumably release sometime around Halloween. Taking to Twitter, and using the game’s official Twitter account, the French games maker provided a new roadmap for the 2020 game, providing those still playing a game a sense of what’s coming to the title this month.

To this end, the roadmap reveals the next title update is releasing next week on October 5. Then, 14 days later on October 19, Discovery Tour: Viking Age, a free expansion, will drop. Unfortunately, this is where the specificity ends. The roadmap teases another new update releasing in “fall 2021.” Meanwhile, also arriving “fall 2021” is Oskoreia Festival, a free limited-time event that looks set to bring some Halloween-esq spirit to the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, you can check out the roadmap for yourself:

https://twitter.com/assassinscreed/status/1443636780742455305

As always, we will be sure to keep you updated as the situation develops and more information is provided. In the meantime, be on the lookout for a new update on October 5.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available via Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the latest Assassin’s Creed game and all things gaming — including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks — click here.

“The Assassin’s Creed franchise has come quite a long way since the original, and though there have been some missteps along the way, Ubisoft breathed new life into the franchise with Origins and then refined the experience further and crafted one of the best assassins in the franchise in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey,” reads the opening of our review of the game. “Now comes Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, a game that seeks to forge its own unique identity while bringing back elements from past entries in fresh new ways. That’s a tall and ambitious order, but Valhalla pulls it all off with flair, weaving all of these disparate elements into a delightfully compelling whole.”