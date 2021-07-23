Assassin's Creed Valhalla Adding Important Feature 8 Months Later

✖

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is getting a new update next week, which will be complete with an important, and long overdue feature players on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia have been asking for since the game released last November. It's been eight months in the making, but the latest installment in the Assassin's Creed Valhalla is finally adding level scaling on July 27.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear if this feature will be rolled out alongside a much larger update to the game or be something Ubisoft adds on its side of the servers. Whatever the case, it's coming on July 27 and will allow players to choose from five different difficulty options that range from "off" to "Nightmarish." In other words, there are four different difficulty options and one option that allows you to play the game as it has been.

As alluded to, players have been calling for this option since release. Naturally, some players are stoked to see it finally being added, while others are slamming Ubisoft for waiting this long. And of course, the bulk of those that have played the game, have already moved on from it, so this late change doesn't matter to them.

It's unclear why this feature wasn't in the game at launch and it's also unclear why it took so long to add and why Ubisoft finally decided to add it. Of course, it's possible it's been in the works since Ubisoft got feedback about it, as it's likely not all that easy to add to the game. Whatever the case, it remains to be seen if it's been implemented well.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is available via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Google Stadia.