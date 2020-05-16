Assassin's Creed Valhalla Confirms Fan Favorite Feature Returning With Some Changes

✖

Assassin's Creed Valhalla has confirmed it will be packing another fan-favorite feature when it launches worldwide sometime later this year via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. This week, Ubisoft revealed word of the game's first fan-favorite feature returning, and now it's confirmed another -- social stealth -- will also be returning. However, this feature will apparently be returning with a twist.

Unfortunately, it's unclear what this new spin is. In fact, it's unclear if we will even learn about the spin before launch. For now, Ubisoft doesn't seem interested in talking about it, suggesting it's waiting to reveal this detail or wants it to be a surprise. Given how many gameplay details it has already divulged about the title, I suspect it's the latter.

"The MIA social stealth system – where you can hide in crowds to mask your presence – is coming back with a “cool new spin'," said the game's creative director Ashraf Ismail, while speaking to Kotaku.

As you would expect, many Assassin's Creed fans are happy to hear the feature is returning, though I'm personally a bit skeptical. Don't get me wrong, I like the feature, but I'm not sure it fits with the game's Viking theme. Something about a Viking hiding within a crowd just doesn't seem, well, very Viking. However, this is less a problem with the feature, and more a problem with the Viking theme, which is cool, but clashes with the themes of Assassin's Creed.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is currently scheduled to release sometime this holiday season via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC.

"In Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, you are Eivor, a fierce Viking warrior raised on tales of battle and glory. Explore a dynamic and beautiful open world set against the brutal backdrop of England’s Dark Ages. Raid your enemies, grow your settlement, and build your political power in your quest to earn your place among the gods in Valhalla."

