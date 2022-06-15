Assassin's Creed Valhalla Is Getting a New Game Mode and More

✖

The big Assassin's Creedevent from Tuesday confirmed more content is coming to Assassin's Creed Valhalla through another year of updates and other releases. Part of those plans include a brand new roguelite game mode called "The Forgotten Saga" where Eivor will plunge into Niflheim over and over again into procedurally generated challenges. Other plans include the "final chapter" in Eivor's story with both of those releases planned to be out at some point in 2023.

The livestream below from Ubisoft offered us our first look at this new Assassin's Creed experience we'll find in The Forgotten Saga wherein we see Eivor take on supernatural enemies in the icy region of Niflheim. Ubisoft confirmed during the stream that this mode will be out at some point during the summer.

In addition to that new game mode, Ubisoft listed some of the other bits of content that Valhalla will get this year and confirmed that this is indeed the first time ever that an Assassin's Creed game has been supported in this way beyond its launch year.

"For the first time in franchise history, Assassin's Creed Valhalla will receive a second year of free post-launch support, including new content updates, returning festivals, and more," Ubisoft said in a press release accompanying the reveal. "Some have already been added to the game, like the Ostara Festival, Mastery Pack 2, and Armory upgrade for Ravensthorpe. Fans can look forward to Assassin's Creed Origins-inspired tattoos and naval packs in the game, as well as new tombs that will conclude the mystery behind the Tombs of the Fallen, coming this fall. The Forgotten Saga is also set to continue its adventure into Norse mythology, giving players the chance to delve into Niflheim in a rogue-lite inspired free game mode that continues Odin's journey. Eivor's final chapter is set to release at the end of the year."

Many Assassin's Creed players anticipated a new game reveal for this week's event, but that didn't happen. However, Ubisoft did set a date for the next Assassin's Creed event which will take place in September, so tune in then to see what's planned for the franchise.