New Assassin's Creed Game Announcement Teased for September

✖

Ubisoft has teased that it will likely be revealing a new game in the Assassin's Creedfranchise this September. Early this morning, Ubisoft held a live stream to begin celebrating the 15th anniversary of Assassin's Creed. And while this event didn't bring any news with it about where the series could be going in the future, it was confirmed that another presentation will be happening soon enough that will touch on news related to this.

Taking place on an undetermined date in September 2022, Ubisoft revealed today that will be holding another event dedicated entirely to Assassin's Creed. Rather than looking back at the franchise's history, though, Ubisoft made clear that this showcase will touch on where things are heading in the coming years. "Join us this September as we unveil the future of Assassin's Creed during a very special event," Ubisoft said of this showcase. Further details on what might actually be announced at this time weren't given, but it seems clear that a new game reveal is in the cards.

The 'future of Assassin's Creed' will be revealed this September during a special event pic.twitter.com/8kx6HoSltl — Nibel (@Nibellion) June 14, 2022

At this point in time, we already have a pretty good idea of what Ubisoft will be doing with Assassin's Creed next. Outside of continuing to support Valhalla, a new entry known as Assassin's Creed Infinity is also in the works right now. Infinity is aimed to be a live-service project, which is a big departure for the series. It also might not release for a couple of more years, based on what we currently know.

In the interim, though, reports have suggested that a new game that is potentially titled Assassin's Creed Rift will release at some point early in 2023. Rift is said to follow Basim, who is a character that first appeared in Assassin's Creed Valhalla. And while this project was said to have started out as DLC for Valhalla, it seems that it has now grown into its own separate installment in the franchise. Ubisoft hasn't confirmed that Rift even exists at this point in time, but it sounds like we'll hear more about it during this September showcase.

Are you excited to see what Ubisoft has planned next with Assassin's Creed? Let me know for yourself either down in the comments section or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.