Assassin's Creed Valhalla Gets Steep Discount for Today Only

One of the most popular games of 2020, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, has been drastically marked down at select retail stores today. The sale, however, is one that won’t be lasting for very long at all, meaning that if you’ve been looking to pick it up for yourself, you don’t have long to act.

Over at GameStop, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla hasn’t been discounted by 50% as today’s daily deal. This means that rather than paying the usual $59.99 price for the game, you can pick it up now for only $29.99. Best of all, this deal also extends to all iterations of the game for consoles. So whether you’re looking to play it on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, or Xbox Series X, you can pick it up for this same price.

While not marked down at the same percentage, the special edition iterations of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla have also been made cheaper today as well. GameStop currently has the Ultimate Steelbook Edition on sale for $104.99, while the Gold Edition is only retailing for $84.99. Each of these represents $25 price cuts from their typical value.

And best of all, if for some reason you don’t like purchasing via GameStop, Amazon has actually price matched for the occasion. You can pick up all standard versions of the game for $29.99 as well on the online storefront. The only downside is that, based upon the stock I have seen, the Gold and Steelbook editions currently aren’t available on Amazon.

As a whole, if you’ve been patiently waiting for Assassin's Creed Valhalla to dip in price, this is likely the best value you'll see for the game in the coming weeks and months. Considering how strong the game's sales have been, Ubisoft likely won't drop the value in this manner any time soon. So if you have been on the fence with picking this game up recently, you might be best served by acting on this deal.

Do you plan on taking advantage of this sale with Assassin's Creed Valhalla today? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.