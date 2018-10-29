New Atari Retro Portable Handheld Console Now Available

If you need some nostalgia on-the-go, don’t worry, Atari has been thinking about you.

Yesterday, Atari and PQube released a brand-new system dubbed the “Atari Retro Handheld,” a portable gaming device that allows you to play classic Atari games wherever you’d like.

Packing 50 built-in games, the Atari Retro Handheld is officially licensed and notably releases alongside the new Atari Retro TV Joystick.

According to Atari, the new handheld allows owners to enjoy classic Atari 2600 games easier than ever; offering portability, a simple plug and play set-up, and an Atari-inspired retro livery.

The handheld takes the Atari 2600 and shrinks it down to a portable unit featuring a tiny 2.4 inch color screen. Meanwhile, it boasts an immortalised wood veneer effect of the original console, as well as “super responsive buttons and a stylish analogue control stick.” There’s also A/V output if you want to plug it in and play the games on a big screen, though there are already plenty of ways to do this.

“We know that the iconic look at feel of the Atari 2600 is a huge part of the nostalgia that fans feel towards the console”, said Head of Design and Development at PQube, Andrew Byatt. “The time spent getting this right was integral to ensuring that the products remained faithful to the Atari brand.”

As mentioned above, the handheld features 50 classic Atari 2600 games. They are as follows:

3D Tic-Tac-Toe (31 in 1)

Adventure

Air-Sea Battle

Asteroids

Black Jack

Bowling

Breakout

Canyon Bomber

Casino

Centipede

Circus Atari

Crystal Castles

Demons to Diamonds

Desert Falcon

Dodge ’em

Double Dunk

Fun With Numbers

Golf

Gravitar

Haunted House

Home Run

Human Cannonball

Maze Craze

Millipede

Miniature Golf

Missile Command

Night Driver

Off the Wall

Pong – Video Olympics

Quadrun

Radar Lock

Realsports Football

Realsports Tennis

Realsports Volleyball

Sprintmaster

Steeplechase

Stellar Track

Street Racer

Submarine Commander

Super Baseball

Super Breakout

Super Football

Swordquest: Earthworld

Swordquest: Fireworld

Swordquest: Waterworld

Tempest

Video Checkers

Video Chess

Video Pinball

Yar’s Revenge

The Atari Retro Handheld is available via Amazon and Funstock for $39.99 USD. The latter notably has way more reviews, so if you’re interested in reading more about the product before purchasing, perhaps check out both storefronts.