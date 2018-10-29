New Atari Retro Portable Handheld Console Now Available

If you need some nostalgia on-the-go, don’t worry, Atari has been thinking about you.
Yesterday, Atari and PQube released a brand-new system dubbed the “Atari Retro Handheld,” a portable gaming device that allows you to play classic Atari games wherever you’d like.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Packing 50 built-in games, the Atari Retro Handheld is officially licensed and notably releases alongside the new Atari Retro TV Joystick.
According to Atari, the new handheld allows owners to enjoy classic Atari 2600 games easier than ever; offering portability, a simple plug and play set-up, and an Atari-inspired retro livery.
The handheld takes the Atari 2600 and shrinks it down to a portable unit featuring a tiny 2.4 inch color screen. Meanwhile, it boasts an immortalised wood veneer effect of the original console, as well as “super responsive buttons and a stylish analogue control stick.” There’s also A/V output if you want to plug it in and play the games on a big screen, though there are already plenty of ways to do this.
“We know that the iconic look at feel of the Atari 2600 is a huge part of the nostalgia that fans feel towards the console”, said Head of Design and Development at PQube, Andrew Byatt. “The time spent getting this right was integral to ensuring that the products remained faithful to the Atari brand.”
As mentioned above, the handheld features 50 classic Atari 2600 games. They are as follows:
- 3D Tic-Tac-Toe (31 in 1)
- Adventure
- Air-Sea Battle
- Asteroids
- Black Jack
- Bowling
- Breakout
- Canyon Bomber
- Casino
- Centipede
- Circus Atari
- Crystal Castles
- Demons to Diamonds
- Desert Falcon
- Dodge ’em
- Double Dunk
- Fun With Numbers
- Golf
- Gravitar
- Haunted House
- Home Run
- Human Cannonball
- Maze Craze
- Millipede
- Miniature Golf
- Missile Command
- Night Driver
- Off the Wall
- Pong – Video Olympics
- Quadrun
- Radar Lock
- Realsports Football
- Realsports Tennis
- Realsports Volleyball
- Sprintmaster
- Steeplechase
- Stellar Track
- Street Racer
- Submarine Commander
- Super Baseball
- Super Breakout
- Super Football
- Swordquest: Earthworld
- Swordquest: Fireworld
- Swordquest: Waterworld
- Tempest
- Video Checkers
- Video Chess
- Video Pinball
- Yar’s Revenge
The Atari Retro Handheld is available via Amazon and Funstock for $39.99 USD. The latter notably has way more reviews, so if you’re interested in reading more about the product before purchasing, perhaps check out both storefronts.