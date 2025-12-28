Atlus Closes 2025 With Persona 6 Tease

Atlus has closed 2025 with a tease about the future of Persona. It doesn’t name-drop Persona 6 specifically, but obviously, the Persona 5 follow-up is the centerpiece of the series’ future. In 2026, Persona 5 will turn 10 years old. Suffice to say, the wait for Persona 6 has been a long and painful one for fans of the Atlus RPG series. The wait may finally be coming to an end next year, though.

More specifically, recently, Atlus’ Kazuhisa Wada dropped a little tease for Persona fans to close out the year, ahead of the series’ 30-year anniversary next year. Wada noted that 2026 “will be a good time to share more information about the future of the series.”

2026 May Finally Be the Year

“2026 will be a good time to share more information about the future of the series,” said Wada to 4Gamer. “Various preparations are steadily progressing, and all of us at Atlus are working hard…”

Now, it is worth noting that this comes via translation. Sometimes vital context and meaning are lost in translation. Further, there is no guarantee this is related to Persona 6, but it is unclear what else it could be. That would be quite the misdirection for this to be a tease about a new re-release or a spin-off, especially given the context of the anniversary, which Atlus surely has very big plans for.

If Atlus does finally reveal Persona 6 next year, what does that mean for its release date? Well, about three years separated the reveal and release of Persona 5. This would put the Persona 6 release date in 2029. However, given the protracted wait for the reveal, we expect the time between reveal and release to be shortened. To this end, a 2027 release date seems more likely. If it slips another year, into 2028, it could end up being a cross-gen release, as the next Xbox and PS6 are expected to release in 2028; however, the current economic landscape and various component shortages may delay these releases if the situation doesn’t improve soon.

H/T, Until Persona.