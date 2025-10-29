Atlus Is Asking Persona Fans How Badly They Really Want Persona 6

Atlus has surprisingly invoked Persona 6 by name, potentially for the first time. Since the launch of Persona 5 back in 2017, longtime fans have been waiting for the next mainline Persona game to drop. Instead, developer Atlus has chosen to release the expanded Persona 5 Royal, a remake of Persona 3 dubbed Persona 3 Reload, and an entirely new IP in the form of Metaphor: ReFantazio. Despite this, excitement for Persona 6 hasn’t dwindled, and Atlus is now trying to gauge just how eager fans might be.

In a new survey sent out by Atlus to those who purchased the Switch 2 edition of Persona 3 Reload, the developer asked fans which upcoming Persona game they are looking forward to most. Persona 4 Revival, the recently announced remake of Persona 4, was mentioned in this questionnaire, as was Persona 6. Atlus also brought up potential remakes of Persona 1, Persona 2: Innocent Sin, and Persona 2: Eternal Punishment, all of which haven’t been announced but have been rumored previously.

— Faz (@ScrambledFaz) October 27, 2025

In the past, Atlus has never shied away from the fact that it will one day create a new mainline Persona entry. This is something that the studio talked openly about not long after the release of Persona 5, as it had wondered how it might expand the core systems and mechanics of the franchise in a new game. Still, seeing Atlus directly invoke “Persona 6” is something that hasn’t really happened before. Whether this means that the game is near its official announcement is hard to say, especially since Persona 4 Revival is now likely the studio’s focus.

If nothing else, though, there’s a virtual guarantee that Persona 6 is the top answer from fans who have answered this question in the Atlus survey. As such, perhaps this will make it clear to the studio that it needs to stray away from remaking past Persona games and should instead begin prioritizing the next game in the Persona saga.

For the moment, Persona 6 remains without even a broad release window and, in all likelihood, might not even launch in this console generation. Persona 4 Revival also doesn’t have a release date or window yet, but we should be learning more about this remake at some point before the end of the year or in early 2026.

