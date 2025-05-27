5 Things We Need to See in Persona 6

It has been almost a decade since Persona 5 came out and fans, like myself, are excited to see the next mainline entry, Persona 6. While news has been few and far between regarding the next title, with remakes and ports making their way before it, it’s clear that the sixth game will have a lot to live up to given Persona 5‘s legacy. Still, with the long wait, there’s been plenty of time to ponder what we want to see Persona 6 include.

Given the many Persona games in the series, there was a lot to look back on when it came to figuring out what we’d like to have included. However, there were some things the franchise hasn’t done that the next mainline title can correct and add. As a result, I have come up with five things that I would like to see in Persona 6.

1) A Return to Rural Life

The busy streets of Shibuya and present-day Japan fit the bright and boisterous tone of Persona 5 quite well. However, many, myself included, did enjoy the more suburban-focused landscapes of Persona 4, as it left the hustle and bustle of metropolises for a rural traditional cityscape. While we don’t exactly know the plot or themes of Persona 6, it would do good to return to the hometown-like vibes that Persona 5 left behind. It helps to tighten the story and characters up so they aren’t as widespread and can be more interconnected.

Granted, usually the way studios will go is bigger and better, not doubling down and shaving the scope when it comes to locations. Still, Persona 3 Reload does prove that it can still work, keeping things simplified and semi-rural. In addition, as Persona 4 does well, it can build more connections with characters and make it more relatable. Rural cityscapes, in a nutshell, can help keep things neater and tighter, letting the story be able to go deeper and become more familiar to many.

Persona 3 Reload had full on voiced social links, which persona 6 should continue.

In the past, most, if not all, of the social links would not be voiced by actors, just being text on the screen. While re-releases like Persona 5 Royal and Persona 3 Reload added VAs to characters like Chihaya and Yuko, it would be ideal if Persona 6 had it at the start. Not only does it add to the personalities of the characters, but it makes checking up on them a lot more engaging.

In addition, with the many new voice actors in the industry, it helps to get some visibility for them, much like it does for the main cast. Sometimes, like in Persona 3 Reload, the side characters can dig into themes and stories that can’t be done justice as just text to read, much like monologues in a play. Regardless of how Persona 6 tells its story, fully voiced social links and side characters would help deepen what the developers are telling with their complex and diverse topics.

3) Older Main Characters

Persona 2: Innocent Sin features an older cast member in Eternal Punishment’s maya.

Despite the great depths the stories in the Persona series have gone to, the restraint to leave the high school setting has been evident. Granted, the balance of school with otherworldly duties has been a staple, but who’s to say you can’t do the same with college or even a job? Leaving the confines of school and having protagonists past 18 or so for Persona 6 would open new paths for character depth that would be relatable to older fans.

While not completely, Persona 2: Innocent Sin actually did something similar, adding the older version of the character Maya from Persona 2: Eternal Punishment, as a main character who helps out the teenage crew. The same happened with Zenkechi in Persona 5 Strikers, who many consider to be a well-written character, shown by his work/life balance as a father. Introducing the concept of older characters into the main party would extend the boundaries of the narrative and help develop them into their own, no matter their age.

4) Expanded Gender and Relationship Options

Persona 3’s Two Protagonists and relationship usage should return for Persona 6.

Ever since Persona 3 Portable included two protagonists, one female (Kotone) and one male (Makoto), fans have been clamoring for the next Persona to include such an option. Persona 6 has the chance to usher in that change and let the player decide what gender they would like to be. Animated cutscenes would likely need two versions, but it would be worth it for the ever-growing and diverse fanbase.

Even more so, letting players choose who they want to have a relationship with, regardless of gender, would be very inclusive and truer to many. The concept came up with files from Persona 4 containing a potential romance with Yosuke, with a more official instance being that in Persona 3 Portable, Kotone can romance Aegis. Either way, it’s an addition that going all in on in Persona 6 would be something worth trying again.

5) More Grounded Storytelling

The supernatural elements of Persona have always been something to enjoy, from the cool demon designs to the creative worldbuilding for places like Mementos, Midnight Channel, and Tartarus. While it should still have a place within Persona 6, it may be worthwhile to keep a bit more of the action in reality. Seeing a character develop outside of the boundaries of some supernatural setting is super rewarding and something the series has done in Persona 4 and 5, though rather seldom.

Speaking of Persona 4, its usage of the Midnight Channel to reveal the inner self and the acceptance of such is a surefire example of the concept at work. It deepens the characters and makes them feel more than just acquaintances, as well as explore themes close to home. Having the otherworldly elements serve the characters in their growth rather than just being mysterious like in Persona 3 and 5, can bring depth to the story it’s trying to build.

What do you want to see in Persona 6? Let us know in the comments below! For all things Persona, keep it here at ComicBook.